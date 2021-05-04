Executive Recruiter Expert To Debut Book On Finding Top Talent

In Revolutionizing Recruitment: How Recruitment Research is Reshaping the Industry , Kathleen Duffy of Duffy Group, Inc., shares the insights that have made her a leading authority on unearthing hidden candidates using an effective, efficient and economical approach called recruitment research that saves clients up to 50% off traditional recruitment fees.

"Finding top talent remains one of corporate decision-makers' biggest challenges," Duffy said. "Recruitment research is a flexible, collaborative and customized approach that can help them find and hire employees who not only have the skills to do the job but align with their companies' missions and values."

There are five key steps in Duffy's recruitment research methodology. These include strategy development, which is the detective work to assess the situation and learn everything possible about the company and position; name generation to uncover potential candidates who are not looking at job boards, posting resumes or may not be looking for a job at all; position promotion to tell clients' stories in a way that piques candidates' interest; candidate evaluation to assess, interview and recommend the most promising talent; and presentation and reporting to share a comprehensive list of talent, along with market data to inform future recruitment efforts.

Duffy began using the approach 30 years ago when she founded her executive recruiting firm in Phoenix, Ariz. At the time, the Internet was not mainstream and LinkedIn would not be launched for 12 years. "Companies were using the same old tactics – newspaper ads, word of mouth and internal promotion – to find people," she said.

It was Duffy's ability to uncover "passive" candidates – those who were currently employed and not actively looking for a new job – that propelled her business forward and differentiated recruitment research from traditional, one-size-fits-all recruitment methods.

In her book, Duffy uses examples and tells stories to equip readers in making smart hiring decisions, build a pipeline of talent and capture critical market data.

But the approach is about more than hiring great people, she said. "It's also about building effective teams, identifying the strongest leader for today's challenges and tomorrow's opportunities, and reconfiguring groups to advance a mission or achieve a specific goal."

