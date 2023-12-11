Executive Resume Writers Conducts Free Training to Help Senior-level Managers Develop an Effective Resume and Land More Interviews

Live Resume Training Scheduled for December 13, 2023 Will Demonstrate How to Craft Senior-Level Resumes that Land More 6-Figure Job Interviews

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In this online training session, participants will learn the step-by-step game plan to create a powerful, executive-level resume. They will also get the facts on how hiring really happens at the senior management level, and what hiring managers and executive recruiters look for when evaluating candidates for these higher-level positions.

Register for the session here: https://executiveresumewriters.com/resume-training/

The training will take place December 13, 2023 at 3 p.m. Eastern (12 p.m. Pacific), and all participants who register for the session will receive the replay link as well.

In the session, participants will discover how to develop their Career Success Proposition™, the key to setting themselves apart from the crowd of other qualified candidates. The presenter will also cover the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the hiring process and how to write a resume to pass applicant tracking software (ATS) scans.

This session is for current executives and senior managers, as well as managers looking to move to the next level in their careers.

The session will be led by David Kochanek, strategic career advisor at Executive Resume Writers. A former niche executive recruiter, he has been advising professionals on career search strategies for over 2 decades and is a recognized LinkedIn expert.

"Our team has developed thousands of personal branding packages for senior managers and executive-level professionals and helped them move their careers forward," says Kochanek. "A senior-level job search is different from earlier career moves and general job search advice is not applicable at this level. We're looking to share the insights we've learned over the years working with our list of impressive clients."

Professionals interested in the training are encouraged to register early. The number of participants for this session is limited and spots go quickly on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants can register online today at https://executiveresumewriters.com/resume-training/

The online training session will cover how recruiters search for top level candidates and how to differentiate yourself from the competition. The training will go in-depth on the elements of an effective, professionally designed resume. The training will conclude by answering participants' specific questions about professional branding and the hiring process.

About ExecutiveResumeWriters.com – the Executive Resume Writing Service

ExecutiveResumeWriters.com is the personal branding firm that focuses exclusively on executives and senior management professionals. Serving over 6,000 high-level clients, the firm has created proprietary processes to effectively craft one's career success story and develop their Career Success Proposition™ to set them apart from other qualified candidates.

