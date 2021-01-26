Executive Search Business - Vantedge Search Launched

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founders Rajesh Khanna and Sandeep Mitra, today announced the launch of Vantedge Search. The New Jersey based company specializes in Executive Search and Talent Advisory for firms across industries. Belinda Burson has been appointed as Managing Director to spearhead global operations.

Belinda Burson, Managing Director, Vantedge Search

"As businesses realign themselves in the post-pandemic world, executive search and talent acquisition sectors are undergoing transformation to meet changing demands. We are adapting to the new normal, as our clients continue seeking top-notch talent. This bodes well for us since our globally distributed team at Vantedge is adept at spotting leadership talent equipped with the right combination of domain and soft skills in today's digital world," said Rajesh Khanna, co-founder Vantedge Search.

Supported by a team of founders with over 50 years of combined experience, Vantedge Search prioritizes relationships over databases. The company is focused on providing cost- effective talent acquisition operations and a holistic offering including talent mapping, compensation benchmarks, employer branding, pipelining, and competitive intelligence.

Commenting on the launch, Belinda Burson shared her views, "I am excited to lead the Vantedge Search team. I have always been passionate about talent acquisition and believe that headhunting is an art that can add significant value to any organization regardless of size or industry. It's exciting to be part of a disruptor to the executive search industry. After five years in corporate talent acquisition, it is even more clear what our clients need from us.I look forward to expanding the scope and reach of the organization and upholding the values and vision that the Founders have for Vantedge Search."

Belinda Burson previously held the role of Global Head of Executive and Digital Talent Acquisition at global business solutions provider - Sutherland. Her prior experience also includes multiple leadership roles including Managing Director of Braxton Cooper Inc., Vice President of Solomon Case & Co, and Director of Magellan International LP.

Moreover, with more than 25 years of experience to their credit, Rajesh and Sandeep are entrepreneurs who also co-founded VBeyond Corporation – a leading staffing and lateral hiring firm. Their expertise extends across industries including Healthcare, Technology, Digital, Consumer markets, Industrial, Telecom, and Retail.

About Vantedge Search

A division of VBeyond Corp, Vantedge Search is co-founded by industry practitioners with a combined experience of more than 50 years and committed to finding talent with the right proficiency, pedigree, and passion for their clients. Based in Hillsborough, New Jersey, Vantedge Search has specialized Search Consultants, Research Analysts, and Sourcing Experts spread across US, Canada, UK, and India.

For more information, please visit our website or follow us LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook for the latest updates.

For media queries, please contact:

Belinda Burson

908-854-0425

[email protected]

SOURCE Vantedge Search