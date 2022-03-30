Executive Search Firm Jensen Partners Named Europe's Best Recruitment Company for Investor Relations & Asset Raising by Private Equity Wire for Third Straight Year

Firm's ability to source diverse asset raisers continues to garner industry recognition

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Partners, a women-owned executive search and corporate advisory firm for the alternative investment management industry, has been named "Best Recruitment Company for Investor Relations & Asset Raising" by the readers of Private Equity Wire, as part of the Private Equity Wire European Awards 2022. This marks the third consecutive year that Jensen Partners has won the title.

"Winning this award for the third straight time shows that our marketing and distribution recruitment offerings are truly differentiated," said Sasha Jensen, CEO and Founder of Jensen Partners. "Our data-driven approach and proprietary technology allow us to recruit diverse candidates and provide solutions for a wide range of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), company culture and employee retention challenges."

The cornerstone of Jensen Partner's data-driven approach is DiversityMetrics™ -- the first enterprise software platform to combine self-reported diversity data and human capital management technology specifically designed for asset managers seeking to quantify, measure, report and improve workforce diversity and inclusion. By combining quantitative analytics with qualitative information, DiversityMetrics™ enables deep insights into how company culture and management style either promote or discourage diversity. With those insights, managers can leverage data to design, implement, maintain and measure DEI initiatives over time and then periodically assess and refine based on the rate of progress toward the goal, providing a 360º view of where a firm stands on DEI and how they can make meaningful progress towards a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce.

The Private Equity Wire European Awards honor the best managers, investors, consultants, advisers and service providers across a range of categories in the private equity space for the year prior. The 2022 Private Equity Wire European Awards were announced on March 24 at the Reform Club of London. Voting for the awards is conducted via an online poll of the entire Private Equity Wire userbase, where participants are asked to make their choice among the shortlisted firms in each category. Winners in the service providers category were selected by a survey of more than 100 GPs and other key industry participants.

Jensen Partners is also the recipient of awards for its executive search and recruiting work from leading industry trade publications, including Institutional Asset Manager, HFMWeek, Alt Credit Intelligence and The Drawdown.

About Jensen Partners

Jensen Partners is a women-owned global advisory, corporate development and executive search firm specializing in the placement of leading investment and capital-raising candidates for the alternative asset management community. The firm leverages a data-driven approach to all human capital management, combining quantitative and qualitative information to source and place the best candidates for each specific role. Using the firm's proprietary DiversityMetrics™ platform, Jensen Partners has built a database with verified demographic data (e.g., race, gender, seniority, age, education) on more than 25,000 investment and distribution professionals, providing asset managers with the breadth and depth of information necessary to quantify, measure, report and improve workforce diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). In addition to executive search, Jensen Partners also offers LP/GP referencing, proprietary 360° Investor Referencing™, and compensation benchmarking and analysis. Learn more at www.jensen-partners.com.

