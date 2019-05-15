Executive Search Firm Named to Hunt Scanlon Top 50 List with 80% Growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IQTalent Partners, Inc., a talent acquisition and executive search firm, announced its placement on the annual Hunt Scanlon Top 50 Recruiting Firms report. In its first year on the list, IQTalent Partners had the second highest annual growth rate among listed firms. With unprecedented revenue growth of 80% in 2018, the Nashville based firm ranked 34th overall in a business sector claiming 14% annual growth and total industry revenues of more than $4 billion.

IQTalent Partners relocated its corporate headquarters from Silicon Valley to Nashville, TN, doubled its office space and increased its staff by 60% during its 2018 explosive growth. The firm's expansion is attributed to its unique on-demand professional services business model that is disrupting the talent acquisition and executive search industry.

"In recent years, we have seen more companies move to developing in-house executive recruiters," stated CEO, David Windley. "With our innovative model, we can augment those in-house staffs when demand exceeds their in-house capacity. For smaller growing companies who often do not have in-house executive recruiters, we act as their virtual, on-demand executive recruiting team."



Employing a professional services model and leveraging modern recruiting technologies, IQTalent Partners has created a new paradigm in the executive search space. The firm can typically complete an executive search at half the cost of the traditional commission-based approach.

According to Joe Connelly, VP of Worldwide Sales for the UK based firm XMOS, "The quality of candidates (provided by IQTP) and how quickly they forwarded those candidates through was best-in-class. The final cost was far less than the traditional (commission) model and far less than I expected."

IQTalent Partners plans for long-term growth as demand for efficient talent acquisition and executive search increases while corporate budgets tighten.

"Corporate leaders continue to list finding and maintaining top talent as one of the biggest challenges they face," added Windley. "By offering effective solutions that can scale to a client's needs, we expect companies to leverage our distinctive on-demand model even more in the coming years as they position themselves to compete in a growing global economy."

About IQTalent Partners:

IQTalent Partners, Inc., is a talent acquisition and executive search firm. It uses a unique on-demand business model in which the firm augments its clients' in-house hiring team in a partnership without commissions or long-term contracts. Founded in 2009 with a mission to find a better, more cost effective and efficient way for organizations and candidates to find a match, the company has partnered with more than 250 corporations and placed over 2,000 qualified candidates. www.iqtalentpartners.com

