Executive Search Services Market size is set to grow by USD 27.43 bn from 2024-2028, rise in cross-border executive recruitment boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global executive search services market size is estimated to grow by USD 27.43 bn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.38% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 38%.

Global Executive Search Services Market 2024-2028

The Executive Search Services Market focuses on talent acquisition for companies seeking to hire top-level executives and leaders. These specialized firms and professionals utilize industry expertise, extensive networks, and rigorous research to identify and place candidates in C-level positions. By leveraging their expertise and networks, executive search firms ensure a strong fit between candidates and companies, aligning strategic goals and job requirements. Headhunters in this market conduct in-depth searches for executive talent, providing valuable leadership for organizations.

Executive Search Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.38% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 27.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.59 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AIMS International, Amrop Partnership SC, Cornerstone International Group, DHR Global, Egon Zehnder International Ltd., Hays Plc, Heidrick and Struggles International Inc., I.I.C. Partners Ltd., International Resources Group Ltd., Korn Ferry, KPMG International Ltd., ManpowerGroup Inc., Morgan Philips Group SA, N2Growth Inc., Nash Squared, NGS Global LLC, Page Group PLC, Randstad NV, Russell Reynolds Associates Inc., and SPENCER STUART

Market Segmentation by Application

A research report on the Executive Search Services Market highlights the significant demand for specialized executives in the industrial sector. With the increasing complexity of manufacturing processes, compliance requirements, and global operations, there is a growing need for career opportunities that offer experience in these areas. The market growth is driven by the value that executive search services bring in identifying tech-savvy leaders with expertise in industrial operations and digital transformations, such as Industry 4.0. The global market size for executive search services is expanding at a robust growth rate, requiring market mapping and PowerPoint presentations to effectively showcase the opportunities available.

Geographic Landscape

Title: Executive Search Services Market in North America: Identifying Top Talent for Business Growth Executive search services play a pivotal role in identifying executives with specialized skills and experience for the dynamic North American business landscape. With robust economic growth and the emergence of new enterprises, the demand for career opportunities for executives is at an all-time high. This growth is driven by the need for leaders in digital transformation, cybersecurity, and data analytics. According to the latest research report, the market for executive search services in North America is experiencing significant growth. The global market size is projected to expand at a high growth rate. Market mapping and PowerPoint presentations (PPT) are essential tools for understanding the unique requirements of industries such as technology, healthcare, and finance. By providing value through expert research and identification of top talent, executive search services are an indispensable resource for organizations seeking to drive growth in the digital era.

