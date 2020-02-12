Executive Service Corps of Chicago (ESC) and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation announce the Inaugural Leadership in Democracy Cohort

The Executive Service Corps (ESC) is Chicagoland's premiere nonprofit consultancy. ESC is a 41-year-old nonprofit organization with the mission of helping make nonprofits successful. To achieve ESC's mission, it provides consulting, coaching, and professional services to other nonprofit organizations impacting 1.2 million people annually.

One of the Foundation's goals is for institutions to be inclusive, transparent, and accountable to the communities they serve. To support this vision, the Democracy Program supports the development of high capacity civic leaders, representative of the communities they serve, who invite constituent participation and advocate for and implement inclusive policies. This new Leadership in Democracy Program welcomes nine exceptional leaders in the inaugural 2020 cohort, providing guidance to elevate their skills through one-on-one executive coaching, expert training sessions, and shared learning.

Rachelle Jervis, President and CEO of the Executive Service Corps reports, "The 2020 inaugural class is an all-star roster of Chicagoland's nonprofit leaders. We are proud to support them. They make Chicago a better place for us all. We are fortunate to have them as civic leaders and as neighbors."

"By investing in these great leaders, we're helping to ensure that civic engagement remains a priority in our schools, social service agencies, and community organizations," said Sonia Mathew, program officer in the McCormick Foundation's Democracy Program. "We applaud their selection and look forward to their future success."

Congratulations to the 2020 Leadership in Democracy Cohort

DeAnna McLeary-Sherman is the co-founder and executive director of True Star Foundation, a media company and digital agency led by youth. True Star Foundation's mission is to improve the lives of youth by exposing them to real-world experiences in the workforce through the development of their own media and being an intricate part of the strategic direction and overall business operations of the True Star organization.

Heather Van Benthuysen serves the families and students of Chicago as the Director of The Social Science and Civic Engagement program at Chicago Public Schools and has over 20 years of experience as a youth advocate, educator, instructional coach, speaker, and professional learning provider. The Social Science and Civic Engagement program at Chicago Public Schools has the mission of preparing the next generation to participate in civic and community life.

Madeleine Doubek is the passionate, long-time advocate for improving government and Executive Director of CHANGE Illinois. CHANGE Illinois is a leading nonpartisan, nonprofit systemic government and election reform influence.

Nicholas Wylie is Managing Director of Public Media Institute, where he helps take care of a nonprofit art center (Co-Prosperity Sphere), a radio station (Lumpen Radio), and a quarterly publication ("Lumpen" Magazine). The Public Media Institute's mission is to create, incubate and sustain innovative cultural programming through the production of socially engaged projects, festivals, spaces, exhibitions, and media.

Vanessa Sanchez is the Yollocalli Arts Reach Director, the award winning and nationally recognized, youth and teen program of the National Museum of Mexican Art. The mission of the National Museum of Mexican Art is to showcase the beauty and richness of Mexican culture by sponsoring events and presenting exhibitions that exemplify the majestic variety of visual and performing arts in the Mexican culture; to develop, conserve and preserve a significant permanent collection of Mexican art; to encourage the professional development of Mexican artists; and, to offer arts-education programs.

Niketa Brar serves as the founding executive director of Chicago United for Equity. Chicago United for Equity's central purpose of connecting and amplifying the power of individuals to build a just, equitable, and inclusive city.

Nissa Rhee is an award-winning journalist and Executive Director of Borderless Magazine NFP. Borderless Magazine NFP is a nonprofit news outlet that is reimagining immigration journalism for a more just and equitable future.

Fernando Díazis is the editor and publisher of "The Chicago Reporter." The "Chicago Reporter" confronts racial and economic inequality, using the power of investigative journalism.

Maryam Judar practiced in the areas of sunshine laws and laws supporting civic engagement and is the Executive Director of the Citizen Advocacy Center. Citizen Advocacy Center's mission is to build democracy for the 21st century by strengthening the citizenry's capacities, resources, and institutions for self-governance.

CONTACT: Rachelle Jervis or Sonia Mathew, info@execservicecorps.org, 312-880-7734

SOURCE Executive Service Corps of Chicago (ESC) and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation