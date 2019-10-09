Executive Tower Of LOTTE HOTEL SEOUL Conquers The K-Luxury Hotel Market

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS entered the Korean luxury hotel market in 2017, launching the luxury hotel brand SIGNIEL. The following year the group opened the Executive Tower of LOTTE HOTEL SEOUL in Sogong-dong, Jung-gu, Northern Seoul. The Executive Tower of LOTTE HOTEL offers "Korean Hospitality Service" which has made the hotel more than merely beautiful and luxurious, but the very standard of Korean luxury.

Korean Hospitality Imbued with Traditional Courtesy

The reception desk is located on the fifteenth floor where guests enter a luxurious space decorated with traditional Korean motifs. In the Executive Tower, guests experience Korean Hospitality Service based on traditional courtesy and decades of experience in welcoming VIP clients. Arriving guests are treated to a welcome tea and snacks before being escorted to their room while receiving detailed information on area sightseeing and room amenities.

General Manager Jason S. Cho explains, "The Executive Tower offers a perfect combination of hardware, physical facilities at the highest level, and software based on the 'Korean Hospitality Service.' This is where VIP guests really want to stay, for it is a luxury hotel in the truest sense of the word. Our veteran hoteliers with many years of serving VIP customers are doing their very best to ensure that each and every guest experiences 'the top of the best' only."

Up to Four Meals a Day at Le Salon

Guests can enjoy up to four meals a day in the exclusive lounge Le Salon, located on the sixteenth floor. The services include a breakfast buffet, light snack, afternoon tea, and happy hour. The breakfast buffet features popular Western dishes and a simple healthy menu with a variety of fresh juices. Evening happy hour offers a wide choice of international cuisine from Korea, China, Japan, and elsewhere. There is a live station where chefs roast and serve steak, lobster, and other fresh ingredients, as well as cocktails and coffee. Every day, guests can enjoy picture-perfect desserts during afternoon teatime, as well as sandwiches, cakes, and more during the light snack time.

Capturing the Heart of the Korean Luxury Hotel Market

Having secured the top position in the high-end market within a year of its opening, the Executive Tower continues to create the ambience of a true luxury hotel. The Executive Tower, along with the SIGNIEL Seoul, will continue to lead the Korean luxury hotel market.

