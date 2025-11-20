LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Travel today announced the launch of its "Three-Napkin Thank-You" initiative, encouraging Thanksgiving travelers across the country to show simple, heartfelt appreciation to the thousands of travel industry professionals who work through the holiday so families can be together.

Executive Travel launches “Three-Napkin Thank-You” initiative to recognize travel industry workers this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving week is one of the busiest travel periods of the year, and behind the scenes are TSA officers, gate agents, flight crews, hotel staff, and car rental associates who spend the holiday away from their own families. Executive Travel is asking travelers to take just a moment to say thank you — in a memorable and meaningful way.

A Simple Gesture with a Big Impact

As part of the initiative, Executive Travel invites travelers to grab three napkins before they head to the airport or from an airport café. On each napkin, travelers are encouraged to write a short message such as:

"Thank you for working today so I can sit around the Thanksgiving table with my family. I appreciate you."

Travelers can then hand each napkin to:

A TSA officer

A gate agent or flight crew member

A hotel or car rental employee

"Too often we overlook the men and women who make our holiday travel possible," said Steve Glenn, Chairman of Executive Travel. "This simple napkin carries a powerful message — a reminder of the Thanksgiving table that we get to enjoy because others are sacrificing theirs."

A Nationwide Call to Kindness

Executive Travel hopes the Three-Napkin Thank-You will spread throughout airports and hotels nationwide, creating moments of gratitude during one of the most stressful travel weeks of the year.

"This initiative isn't about spending money," Glenn added. "It's about giving thanks, literally. A napkin, a pen, and a few sincere words can brighten someone's entire day.

About Executive Travel

Founded in 1986, Executive Travel is one of America's leading travel management companies, serving corporate travelers, groups, and leisure clients with a commitment to exceptional service, innovative solutions, and a passion for simplifying travel. The company is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

