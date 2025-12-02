Executive Women of New Jersey Awards $35,000 in Scholarships to Seven Outstanding Graduate Students

EWNJ champions academic achievement and leadership among New Jersey's future leaders

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Women of New Jersey (EWNJ), the state's leading organization for women executives, today awarded $35,000 in scholarships to seven outstanding women graduate students as part of the prestigious EWNJ Merit Scholarship Awards during EWNJ's Annual Holiday Celebration. This year's awards bring their total giving to nearly $1.5 million since the program's inception. Among this year's honorees, two recipients earned special distinction: the President's Award, presented to the scholarship recipient with the highest level of academic achievement, leadership, and professional promise; and the Past President's Award, presented to the recipient with the next highest qualifications and demonstrated commitment to excellence.

EWNJ 2025 Award Recipients L-R Top Yeasmin Ali, Audrey Simon, Lisa McLaughlin, Nadege Napoleon L-R Bottom: Judith Hopkiins, Keirstyn Mackenzie Castillo, Talin Medzadourian Arian

Awardees include doctoral and master's candidates from Felician University, Rider University, Jersey City University, and Seton Hall University.



• Talin Medzadourian Araian, President's Award • Lisa M. McLaughlin

• Yeasmin Ali, Past President's Award • Nadège Napoleon

• Kierstyn Mackenzie Castillo • Audrey Simon

• Judith Hopkins



"EWNJ is proud to recognize these remarkable women who exemplify resilience, ambition, and leadership," said Susan Dromsky-Reed, EWNJ President. "Our scholarship program reflects EWNJ's commitment to creating pathways for women to achieve their academic and professional goals. By investing in their success, we are investing in a stronger, more inclusive future for New Jersey's business and civic communities."

Following Dromsky-Reed's remarks, Diane Dunn McKay, EWNJ Scholarship Chairperson, emphasized the organization's pride in supporting these future leaders "These extraordinary women represent the future of leadership, and EWNJ is honored to celebrate them and their achievements," said Diane Dunn McKay, EWNJ Scholarship Chairperson. "We are confident they will excel in their careers, and it gives us great pride to know that our support helps them continue their education and pursue professional opportunities."

EWNJ's Graduate Merit Award Program is the largest provider of scholarships for women who are non-traditional graduate students in the state. Scholarships help students ease the financial burden of graduate school costs. The organization actively pursues ways to advance women leaders from those beginning their careers to seasoned executives. The non-profit organization has been leading the way to create a pipeline of diverse women leaders in New Jersey for over 40 years. Members comprised of C-suite executives and board members will tell you the lack of qualified and accomplished women leaders is a myth. As the organization celebrates the merit scholarship recipients, they continue to work to increase women leaders. EWNJ defines a non-traditional student as one returning to school after a career break, completing degrees later in life, or coming from diverse educational or socioeconomic backgrounds.

Presidential Award recipient Talin Medzadourian Araian was honored to be recognized. This fourth-year Doctoral student and Counseling Psychology major at Felician University returned to graduate school to pursue her passion for psychology and advocacy after a prior career in pharmaceutical sales. "Receiving this award from Executive Women of New Jersey is both an honor and a profound affirmation of my journey," Medzadourian Araian said. "It represents resilience, growth, and the power of reinvention, returning to school after a prior career to pursue my passion for psychology and advocacy."

About Executive Women of New Jersey (EWNJ) – www.ewnj.org

Founded in 1980, Executive Women of New Jersey (EWNJ) is the state's leading organization dedicated to advancing women into senior corporate leadership and board positions. Through research, advocacy, and strategic programming, EWNJ promotes gender equity in business and builds a pipeline of future leaders. As the largest provider of scholarships to non-traditional graduate students in New Jersey, EWNJ has awarded more than $1.5 million over the past 30 years through its Graduate Merit Award Program. EWNJ's biennial Seat at the Table report is the only publication in New Jersey that tracks the representation of women in corporate boardrooms and executive suites, offering data-driven insights and elevating the voices of women shaping the future of leadership. To learn more about EWNJ's scholarship program or to support future recipients, visit https://www.ewnj.org.

2025 EWNJ Graduate Merit Award Recipients

Talin Medzadourian Araian, President's Award

Candidate for Doctor of Counseling Psychology, Felician University

BIO: Talin Medzadourian Araian is a fourth-year Doctoral Student in Counseling Psychology at Felician University. After a prior career in pharmaceutical sales, she returned to graduate school to pursue her passion for psychology and advocacy. Her research and clinical work focus on post-separation abuse, trauma, and the experiences of marginalized communities. Talin serves as a Graduate Assistant and Teaching Assistant in the Felician University Psy.D. program, is the Felician University Campus Representative for the New Jersey Psychological Association's Graduate Students (NJPAGS), an active member of the NJPA Committee on Legislative Affairs (COLA), and a current clinical extern at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. She is deeply honored to receive this recognition from EWNJ for the second time.

QUOTE: " Receiving this award from Executive Women of New Jersey is both an honor and a profound affirmation of my journey. It represents resilience, growth, and the power of reinvention — returning to school after a prior career to pursue my passion for psychology and advocacy. This recognition reinforces my commitment to elevating the voices of women and marginalized communities, and it reminds me that perseverance and purpose can create meaningful change."

Yeasmin Ali, Past President's Award

Candidate for Doctor of Counseling Psychology, Felician University

BIO: Yeasmin Ali is a fourth-year doctoral student in the Counseling Psychology Psy.D. program at Felician University. As the first-generation woman in her Bangladeshi family to pursue higher education. Her research emphasizes culturally informed care, particularly within South Asian and Muslim communities, while addressing broader mental health needs of diverse and underserved populations. Her clinical interests center on rehabilitation psychology and neuropsychological assessments across the lifespan. Guided by a passion for social justice and inclusivity, Yasmin aspires to bridge cultural gaps in mental health services through research and clinical practice.

QUOTE: "Receiving this award is a true honor and a meaningful recognition of my journey as a first-generation woman in my family to pursue doctoral studies. The EWNJ scholarship will provide vital support for my transportation costs to externships, upcoming doctoral internship applications, and dissertation expenses. Beyond financial relief, this award affirms my perseverance and commitment to higher education, especially as a South Asian woman in psychology. It reflects not only my personal dedication but also the importance of representation for communities, like mine, that remain underrepresented in this field. I am deeply grateful to the EWNJ scholarship committee for this opportunity and to my professors at Felician University for their continuous guidance, mentorship, and support."

Kierstyn Mackenzie Castillo

Candidate for Master of Arts in Teaching & Post-Baccalaureate Teacher Certification in Comprehensive Business, Rider University

BIO: Over the past four years, Kierstyn has been a special education paraprofessional, an ASD behavior technician, and an elementary school substitute. These experiences have shaped her growth as an educator, and today, she proudly teaches high school business- her dream position. Receiving this scholarship brings her even closer to her ultimate goal: to educate and inspire youth who deserve a dedicated teacher. Guided by her philosophy, 'to learn is to grow, but to love learning is to be permanently changed,' Keirstyn remains committed to fostering a love of learning in every student.

QUOTE: "Receiving this award towards my Master of Arts in Teaching brings me to tears -- and not for the reason most would assume. In my everyday life, I give my absolute all to the people around me. From raising my younger sister because our parents struggled with addiction, to getting married very young and ensuring my husband's needs were met, to caring for my retired grandparents and supporting my single mother, I have always put others first. There are very few things that I do for myself. This scholarship was something I wanted for me – a recognition of the effort I have poured into my education. It's not simply financial support; it is validation that others see and honor my commitment to myself. It has brought me to tears, and I am beyond grateful. Thank you from the deepest parts of my heart."

Judith Hopkins, RWJ Barnabas Award

Candidate for Doctor of Counseling Psychology, Felician University

BIO: In 2002, Judith's life changed dramatically when she was diagnosed with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), a rare and devastating chronic pain disorder. Once immersed in the Theatre and Dance Department at Montclair State University, she spent more than a decade confined to bed, grappling with relentless pain and isolation. With steadfast family support and the guidance of her psychologist, Judith slowly reclaimed her life and uncovered a new calling in psychology. In 2023, she graduated with honors from Georgian Court University, earning a NASA Human Exploration Directorate Grant. Now pursuing a Psy.D. in Counseling Psychology, Judith remains committed to transforming adversity into advocacy, accessibility, and hope.

QUOTE: "Receiving this scholarship means so much more than financial support, it is a reminder that my story, goals, and commitment to helping others are seen and valued. After years of battling chronic pain and isolation, this recognition motivates me to persevere in my journey and to pay it forward through advocacy and compassionate care. I am deeply grateful to EWNJ for believing in my potential and for helping me continue this mission."

Lisa M. McLaughlin, PSEG Award

Candidate for Doctor of Education, Educational Technology Leadership, New Jersey City University

BIO: Lisa McLaughlin is an educator, currently teaching English and English as a Second Language (ESL) at Perth Amboy High School, in Perth Amboy, NJ, while pursuing her Ed.D. in Educational Technology Leadership at New Jersey City University. Her research focuses on ethics and equity in AI policies in a selection of high schools in the United States. Lisa is a graduate of Boston College, BA, and The School of the Art Institute of Chicago, MFA. She has two young adult children, Berend and Sara.

QUOTE: "Receiving the PSEG Award from Executive Women of New Jersey is both an incredible honor and profound encouragement. As a part-time Ed.D. student balancing doctoral research, full-time teaching, and family responsibilities, this award affirms that my vision for advancing educational equity and ethical technology leadership truly matters. The financial support will ease the burden of tuition and research expenses, allowing me to focus more fully on completing my dissertation on artificial intelligence policy and its implications for ethics and equity in education. Beyond the financial help, this award symbolizes recognition from a community of accomplished women leaders. This award reminds me that perseverance, purpose, and passion can align to create meaningful change—and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to carry that mission forward."

Nadège Napoleon

Candidate for Doctor of Counseling Psychology, Felician University

BIO: Nadège Napoleon, M.A., is a third-year Psy.D. student in Counseling Psychology at Felician University. She serves as a crisis worker with CPC Integrated Health, with experience spanning psychiatric care, intensive case management, and community support. She previously externed at Stevens Institute of Technology and currently externs at the International Rescue Committee. Her professional interests focus on marginalized populations, including immigrants with dual identities, adults with complex trauma, and individuals experiencing homelessness. In 2010, she founded a weekly women's support group dedicated to healing and spiritual growth. Nadège has published in NJ Psychologist on trauma in Haitian American communities and is co-authoring a children's book on trauma and emotional health.

QUOTE: Receiving this award is deeply meaningful because it represents more than academic recognition. It reflects perseverance, faith, and purpose. As a Haitian-American woman pursuing a doctorate in psychology, I carry the stories and resilience of my community with me. This honor reminds me that my journey, though often met with challenges, makes space for others to be seen, heard, and healed. It affirms God's perfect timing and that walking in obedience and excellence can open doors not just for me but for those I hope to serve and uplift.

Audrey Simon

Candidate for Master of Science, Physician Assistant, Seton Hall University

BIO: Audrey Simon is in her third year of the Physician Assistant Program at Seton Hall University. She is passionate about working to make an impact in communities that are often overlooked and face systemic barriers to getting quality healthcare and health education. Audrey looks forward completing her training and empowering other young women to pursue careers in healthcare, even if their paths are nontraditional.

QUOTE: "This award will allow me to dedicate significantly more time and energy to becoming the best healthcare provider I can be and deliver exceptional care to my patients. I am so grateful for this financial support, as it will make an undeniable difference in reducing stress outside and allow me to focus on my academic and professional development without the constant pressure of mounting expenses. Thank you!"

SOURCE Executive Women of New Jersey