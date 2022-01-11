ExecutiveResumeWriters.com Provides Free Training to Help Senior-level Managers Create a Professional Resume and Land More Interviews

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In this online training session, participants will learn the step-by-step game plan to create a powerful, executive-level resume. They will also get the facts on how hiring really happens at the senior management level, and what hiring managers and executive recruiters look for when evaluating candidates for these higher-level positions.

The training will take place January 18, 2022 at 3 p.m. Eastern (12 p.m. Pacific), and all participants who register for the session will receive the replay link as well.

In the session, participants will discover how to develop their Unique Success Proposition™, the key to setting themselves apart from the crowd of other talented candidates. The presenter will also cover the use of artificial intelligence in the hiring process and how to write a resume to pass applicant tracking software (ATS) scans.

This session is for current executives and senior managers, as well as managers looking to take the next step in their careers.

The session will be led by David Kochanek, career advisor at Executive Resume Writers. A former executive recruiter, he has been advising professionals on career search strategies for over 20 years and is a recognized LinkedIn expert.

"We've helped thousands of senior managers and executive-level professionals move their careers forward," says Kochanek. "A senior-level job search is different from most, and we find that generic job search advice doesn't work well at this level. We know how highly-paid professionals actually land a new role, and we've built our proprietary 3S Executive Methodology™ around that knowledge base."

The training session will cover the elements of a professionally designed resume and demonstrate how to create an elegant-looking resume that will command attention without relying on any gimmicks that can get an executive-level resume thrown in the trash. The training will conclude by answering participants' specific questions about the hiring process.

Professionals interested in the training are encouraged to register early. The number of participants for this session is limited and spots go quickly on a first-come, first-served basis.

