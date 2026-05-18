Executives' Club Announces Programs for 2026-2027 Season

Lineup Explores Ideas, Decisions, and Trends Defining What's Next for Business and Leadership

CHICAGO, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executives' Club today announced the beginning of its lineup for the upcoming program season, which runs from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027.

Established in 1911, the Club has served Chicago business leaders for more than 115 years.

The announced programs and offerings are now live online and open for registration, including marquee events, multi-session seminars, conversations with leading CEOs, professional-development opportunities, and more.

"As the stakes for business leaders steadily heighten, the Executive's Club is continuing to elevate offerings across our portfolios and enhancing the value we bring to the business community," said Dorri McWhorter, President & CEO, the Executives' Club. "More than a collection of programs, the Club is a platform for our members and leaders across the community to drive what's next through ideas, action, and influence."

The Executives' Club's longtime focus remains anchored in providing timely, actionable insights and connections for executives and senior leaders navigating complexity, responsibility, and change. Leadership and guidance from members, partners, and the Boards of Directors and Advisors continues to increase the Club's capacity for flexibility and rapid response to emerging subjects.

"We designed the 2026-2027 season to reflect the moment leaders are navigating right now — one defined by constant change, rising expectations, and the need for stronger connection, insight, and dialogue," said Brandon Austin, Chief Innovation & Insights Officer, the Executives' Club. "That thinking shaped every part of this lineup — from the topics and voices we chose to the formats we built and the intentional flexibility we've created to respond in real time as business, culture, and Chicago continue to evolve."

Membership in the Executives' Club has grown approximately 20% since a year prior, representing thousands of leaders across industries, disciplines, and geographies. While nonmembers can register for the majority of the Club's offerings, members receive benefits such as reduced or complimentary pricing, increased visibility, invitations to special receptions and functions, and more.

As details for additional programs and offerings are finalized, information will be available at executivesclub.org and will be distributed to the Club's contacts and subscribers.

For the 2026-2027 season, the Executives' Club anticipates nearly 100 programs for the Club's executive audience, providing partners and members with opportunities to engage in meaningful programs and offerings. For more information about sponsorships, please contact [email protected].

Programs for the upcoming season include the following:

SPOTLIGHT CONVERSATIONS

The Big Business of Beauty: Beauty has become a blueprint for modern business, where culture, community, and commerce intersect to shape how brands grow and compete. It's a lens into how today's most effective leaders build brands that resonate, organizations that adapt, and strategies that turn cultural insight into sustained business performance. Details:

Tuesday, August 11, 2026

CCC Intelligent Solutions: 167 N. Green St., Chicago

Ulta Beauty CEO Kecia Steelman in conversation with ABC7's Val Warner

Powering the Next Era of Growth: Building Illinois' Future Economy: Explore what it takes to build the next generation electric grid, one capable of meeting soaring demand, achieving bold clean energy ambitions, and withstanding increasingly severe weather. Details:

Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Ivy Room: 12 E. Ohio St., Chicago

In conversation with ComEd President & CEO Gil C. Quiniones

Checking In on the Future: The New Rules of Hospitality: Hospitality is increasingly defined by experience, identity, and emotional connection. This conversation explores how the principles of hospitality — welcome, trust, and human connection — are central to modern leadership. Details:

Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Location TBA

In conversation with Hyatt Hotels President & CEO Mark Hoplamazian

Iconic Leadership: A Conversation with Christie Hefner: Christie Hefner's leadership is grounded in the combination of intellectual courage and strategic discipline she's brought to every role she's held. And her continued commitment to leadership — not just as a business discipline, but as a civic and cultural responsibility — is what makes her perspective so relevant today. Details:

Wednesday, December 2, 2026

Ivy Room: 12 E. Ohio St., Chicago

In conversation with Former Chairman & CEO, Playboy Enterprises, Christie Hefner

Top Shelf Leadership: The Growth of Premium Spirits: Long-standing assumptions around loyalty, premiumization, and growth in the global spirits industry are being challenged by a more intentional, more skeptical, and more fragmented consumer. This is a case study in how modern brands must evolve — or fall behind. Details:

Wednesday, March 3, 2027

THE MART: 222 Merchandise Mart Pl., Chicago

In conversation with Suntory Global Spirits President & CEO Greg Hughes



ADDITIONAL CONVERSATIONS, BOOK TALKS, AND MORE

From Global Tensions to Local Strategy: Geopolitical Briefing for Business Leaders: Tuesday, July 14, 2026

More Than A Game: How Chicago Sports Shape Business, Culture, and Leadership: Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Book Talk: Overcommunicate with Rob Johnson: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Book Talk: Likeable Badass with Alison Fragale: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Chicago, Live: Building Moments that Move the City: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Book Talk: I Can Fit That In with Erin Coupe: Tuesday, September 1, 2026

It's Getting Hot in Here: The Real Impact of Menopause in the Workplace: Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Talent Outlook 2026: Tuesday, October 20, 2026

The State of Higher Education: Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Annual Economic Outlook 2027: Wednesday, January 27, 2027

Igniting our Economic Future: Chicago's Next Catalytic Moment: Thursday, February 25, 2027

Alongside these announced programs, the Executives' Club looks forward to exploring and launching new offerings, while convening our annual programs, famed outlooks, and deep-dive summits, the details for which will be released and shared as finalized.

About The Exec Club

The Executives' Club of Chicago is the city's premier resource for connecting, developing, and growing best-in-class leaders to strengthen themselves and their organizations. The Club is where the relationships that build a better Chicago begin. This is where the future meets. For more information about the nexus of Chicago business, visit www.executivesclub.org.

Media Contact

Katy Broom

Head of Brand & Communications

Executives' Club

[email protected]

312-283-2197

SOURCE The Executives’ Club of Chicago