Executives Discover 'Bridge' From Business to Academia

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International (AACSB) has prepared a new class of senior-level professionals for career transitions from industry executive to high-quality business school instructor, poised to impact the next generation of leaders.

The AACSB Bridge Program, developed in 2006, is an intensive five-day workshop that gives business executives an inside look into the business school classroom so they are well prepared to meet the challenges of an academic career.

The January 2020 class, hosted by Arizona State University's W.P. Carey School of Business, included professionals with significant experience from a variety of fields, including professional services, entrepreneurship, pest management, consultancy, consumer products, private equity, tax auditing and advising, and portfolio management.

Eligible applicants are actively participating in their field of interest, have five to seven years of extensive industry experience, and have a master's degree or its equivalent. Individuals are carefully selected to ensure they can successfully enter the classroom and meet the requirements for an instructional practitioner at an AACSB-accredited institution.

With guidance from instructional experts, the executives explored the difference between academic and corporate careers; learned how to create engaging, motivating learning environments; and gained insight into course planning, organization, and delivery. The workshop also helped them develop techniques and teaching skills to inspire and mentor learners.

"Business professionals who enter academia can bring a wealth of experience to the classroom and impart unique perspectives gained as a result of their careers," said Thomas R. Robinson, president and CEO of AACSB. "AACSB Bridge Program alumni are well prepared to offer valuable insights, bring textbook materials to life, and greatly enhance the institutions they serve during their careers as business educators."

Since its inception, more than 500 executives worldwide have successfully completed the program—from small business owners and entrepreneurs to individuals from corporations including Booz Allen Hamilton, EY, ExxonMobil Corporation, KPMG, Lockheed Martin, Marathon Petroleum, NBC Universal, PwC, TruGreen, TIAA, and Time Warner Inc. Many of these executives now serve as valued faculty members at business schools throughout the world.

Established in 1916, AACSB International (AACSB) is the world's largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and business to create the next generation of great leaders. With a presence in more than 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education. Learn how AACSB is transforming business education for a better society at aacsb.edu.

