ExecVision Awarded Service Provider of the Year from the American Association of Inside Sales Professionals (AA-ISP)

"The AA-ISP event brings together inside sales professionals from organizations worldwide," said David Stillman, CEO and co-founder of ExecVision. "To be recognized as the top provider in the new category of conversation intelligence/conversation analytics is a great honor and testament to the problems we're solving for our clients."

Steve Richard was nominated by industry peers to the AA-ISP's 25 Most Influential Inside Sales Professionals for his dedication to helping sales professionals become wildly successful both through the ExecVision platform and a free monthly sales training webinar.

"Sales leaders have always been frustrated by the difficulties of effectively onboarding reps and changing rep behavior. If we had unlimited amounts of time, it would be easy to coach every single rep," Steve added. "Conversation intelligence software makes it easy by providing the ability to see and hear coachable moments, build libraries of best practices, and change human behavior. Most importantly, it saves managers and reps time during training, coaching, onboarding, and rep development."

About ExecVision

ExecVision provides managers with the tools they need to identify coachable moments in every conversation and manage the ongoing training and development of their reps. ExecVision ingests and transcribes calls, identifies key moments, and shows managers where their attention is needed most. These insights are backed up with coaching features, designed by proven sales coaches. For more information, visit www.execvision.io.

