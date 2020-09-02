ExecVision Finalizes Agenda & Speaker Line-Up for Inaugural MOMENTUM 2020 Virtual Event

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ExecVision, the only conversation intelligence platform that helps organizations close the Insights-to-Performance Gap, today finalized the agenda and speaker line-up for its inaugural MOMENTUM 202 0 virtual event on September 9th & 10th.

MOMENTUM 2020 is a two-day, two-track event that will explore how data, employee development and team performance must converge to drive business results. Track 1 will explore employee performance and the analytics leaders use to understand it. Track 2 will focus on specific strategies and processes for improving employee outcomes.

The event will feature keynote sessions with:

Margaret Arakawa , Chief Marketing Officer, Outreach

, Chief Marketing Officer, Outreach Jill Konrath , Internationally Recognized Sales Expert, Keynote Speaker & Best-Selling Author

, Internationally Recognized Sales Expert, Keynote Speaker & Best-Selling Author Henry Schuck , Founder & CEO, ZoomInfo

Other notable speakers include:

Lauren Bailey , Founder and President, Factor8

, Founder and President, Factor8 Trish Bertuzzi , Founder, The Bridge Group

, Founder, The Bridge Group Steven Bryerton , Vice President of Sales, ZoomInfo

, Vice President of Sales, ZoomInfo Chad Burmeister , Founder & CEO, ScaleX.ai

, Founder & CEO, ScaleX.ai Kevin Dorsey , Vice President of Inside Sales, PatientPop

, Vice President of Inside Sales, PatientPop Gabe Larsen , Vice President of Growth, Kustomer

, Vice President of Growth, Kustomer Richard Harris , Founder, The Harris Consulting Group

, Founder, The Harris Consulting Group Morgan Ingram , Director, Sales Execution & Evolution, JB Sales

, Director, Sales Execution & Evolution, JB Sales Nikki Ivey , Sales Development Rep, Emtrain & Co-Founder, SDRDefenders

, Sales Development Rep, Emtrain & Co-Founder, SDRDefenders Keenan, Chief Antagonist, CEO & President, A Sales Guy, Inc.

Scott Leese , CEO & Founder, Scott Leese Consulting, LLC

, CEO & Founder, Scott Leese Consulting, LLC Mario Martinez Jr. , CEO & Founder, Vengreso

, CEO & Founder, Vengreso Bob Perkins , Founder & Chairman, AA-ISP

"Living and breathing sales and rep development for the last 10 years, we've been asked by our customers, prospects and partners for years to host an event like this. This year, we finally decided to oblige," said David Stillman, CEO and Co-Founder of ExecVision. He continued, "We have assembled a truly remarkable line-up of some of the best sales thought leaders and influencers in the industry to educate our audience on how they can enhance their employees' performance to ensure business growth and acceleration."

To explore the agenda and complete speaker line-up, and to register, please visit https://momentum.execvision.io/

About ExecVision

ExecVision is a conversation intelligence platform built on a simple, almost inarguable premise: Insights mined from customer interactions are exponentially more valuable when you can translate them into performance improvements in your marketing, support, sales, and product teams. We shine where other conversation intelligence software falls short: Improving performance by changing human behaviors. Founded in 2015, our team leverages all the pattern recognition and human intelligence from ExecVision's 15 years of insights-based sales coaching, and applies it to uncovering actionable insights from customer-facing conversations, allowing organizations to make better decisions, coach and develop their team at scale, drive behavior change, and ultimately generate more revenue through performance improvement. Customers like The Madison Square Garden Company, Intuit, TransUnion, and Imperial Supplies have seen a 30+% increase in win rates and onboarding cut by at least 30%. To learn more about ExecVision, visit www.execvision.io.

