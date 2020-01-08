ExecVision Launches New Brand & Product Strategy Centered Around Closing the Insights-to-Performance Gap™

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ExecVision, the only conversation intelligence platform that helps organizations close the Insights-to-Performance Gap , today unveiled a new brand and product strategy and visual identity. After consideration of the organization's strategic direction and analysis of its competitive differentiators, ExecVision's leadership team felt it was important to develop new positioning that more clearly communicated its value proposition in the market.

The new strategy is centered around the concept of the Insights-to-Performance Gap, which is the inability to leverage data and insights to create behavior change that drives quantifiable results. Organizations have a wealth of data available to them, but the vast majority of it, while useful, is too high-level to be used in actually influencing behavior change on the frontlines with reps. Companies need to be focused on the data derived from conversation intelligence technology -- critical insights from customer-facing conversations -- to determine how effective their teams are. Only by understanding the dialogue that is exchanged between reps and their customers and prospects can an organization make the decisions needed and implement the coaching and training that will truly impact performance, which in turn, drive increases in top-line business metrics.

Other technology players in the conversation intelligence and speech analytics categories have solely focused on insights and analytics, leaving them unable to help organizations close the Insights-to-Performance Gap. To go the 'last mile,' ExecVision has taken a holistic approach by facilitating accountability, alignment and targeted coaching within its platform that leverages behavioral science principles proven to drive adult behavior change.

"The Insights-to-Performance Gap is plaguing nearly every organization today. We see companies all the time that don't understand how, given all the data they have at their fingertips, they aren't seeing performance improvement and tangible results," said David Stillman, CEO and Co-Founder of ExecVision. He continued, "ExecVision has developed a robust platform that helps organizations go the 'last mile,' enabling them to create more top performers, cut onboarding and ramp times, reduce attrition rates, decrease cancellations, and increase win rates and revenue."

About ExecVision

ExecVision is a conversation intelligence platform built on a simple, almost inarguable premise: Insights mined from customer interactions are exponentially more valuable when you can translate them into performance improvements in your marketing, support, sales, and product teams. We shine where other conversation intelligence software falls short: Improving performance by changing human behaviors. Founded in 2015, our team leverages all the pattern recognition and human intelligence from ExecVision's 15 years of insights-based sales coaching, and applies it to uncovering actionable insights from customer-facing conversations, allowing organizations to make better decisions, coach and develop their team at scale, drive behavior change, and ultimately generate more revenue through performance improvement. Customers like The Madison Square Garden Company, Intuit, TransUnion, Imperial Supplies, and Zuora have seen a 30+% increase in win rates and onboarding cut by at least 30%. To learn more about ExecVision, visit www.execvision.io .

