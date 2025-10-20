EXEED Co-Creation Workshop: Texxeract Technology Premieres, Three New Models Debut with the New Family Design Language

WUHU, China, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Co-Creation Workshop: October 19, EXEED held its New Product Co-Creation Workshop under the theme "Shift to Tomorrow" at REBOX. The spot was the New Venue of the Old Shipyard 1900. The Workshop brought the global debut of its new family design language and the industry-leading Texxeract new energy technology.

Texxeract Technology Launch: The newly launched Texxeract Energy Cube Technology supports PHEV, REEV, and BEV powertrains. It delivers outstanding performance in efficiency, safety, and performance, with multiple indicators reaching industry-leading or exclusive levels.

New Family Design Language and Vehicle Debut: EXEED unveiled its new family design philosophy "Perpetua" (meaning "eternal" and "continuous"). The three new models — ES GT, RX, and ES Sport — embody this philosophy through pure, fluid forms and sculpted light-and-shadow surfaces, expressing a unique sense of aesthetic elegance.

October 19, EXEED successfully hosted the Shift to Tomorrow New Product Co-Creation Workshop at REBOX, Old Shipyard 1900. As a strategic brand event, it showcased EXEED's green innovation achievements in an Eco-Exhibition, including the global premiere of Texxeract Energy Cube Technology covering PHEV, REEV, and BEV platforms. And also the debut of EXEED's new family design language, as well as the presentation of AiMOGA. Together, these highlights demonstrated EXEED's solid strength in technological R&D, design innovation, and intelligent interaction.

Texxeract Technology World Premiere

As EXEED's exclusive new technology system, the newly launched Texxeract Energy Cube Technology focuses on advancing the brand's electrification. This will build an exceptional global NEV ecosystem for users worldwide. This technology redefines industry benchmarks across three core dimensions — efficiency, safety, and performance. Several key indicators for this technology rank among the industry leaders or are unique to it.

As for efficiency, Texxeract achieves breakthroughs in ultra-long range, ultra-fast charging, and ultra-low energy consumption. Pure EV models can complete a 20%–80% fast charge in just 10 minutes. Equipped with the IEC Intelligent Energy Management System, it maximizes energy utilization. For example, the ET REEV achieves the industry's highest fuel-to-electric conversion rate. It generates 3.7 kWh of electricity with 1 liter of fuel. And it could deliver a combined range of 1,180 km on a full charge and full tank. This is putting EXEED at the forefront of global energy efficiency management.

As for safety, Texxeract's safety technologies have been fully validated in existing models. The technology offers cutting-edge physical protection for the battery. Thus, reliable operation is ensured even under extreme conditions. It also enables the system to provide real-time connectivity-based monitoring for comprehensive safety. Models equipped with Texxeract — such as the EXEED ES and RX PHEV — have both achieved E-NCAP five-star safety ratings. Notably, EXEED ES became the first global model to pass China's six-dimensional electric safety certification, setting a new benchmark for NEV safety standards.

Performance remains Texxeract's core highlight. Equipped with the iVC Intelligent Vehicle Control System, vehicles deliver strong power, exceptional acceleration, and top-speed performance. The EXEED ES, for example, accelerates 0–100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds. It is also equipped with iATS, making EXEED the only premium NEV brand to feature such a system. This breaks through the traditional limits of new energy vehicles on complex road conditions.

As a next-generation intelligent electrification technology, Texxeract achieves extreme energy efficiency and delivers unparalleled dynamic performance. EXEED demonstrates its strong technological prowess in R&D with several core figures: its globally unique "Four-Power-Unit" Full-Time AWD System (the world's exclusive quad-motor AWD configuration) offering a maximum combined output of 470 kW, alongside an industry-leading 45.8% hybrid engine efficiency and 98.5% transmission efficiency with its DHT high-efficiency hybrid transmission system. The RX PHEV, powered by Texxeract, accelerates from 0 to100 km/h in 4.62 seconds and has a total range exceeding 1,300 km. In addition, the Workshop introduced the upcoming Texxeract 2.0 technology, which will be implemented on ES7, ET8, and ET9 models by the end of 2027.

Three New Models Embody the Family Design Language

EXEED's Perpetua design philosophy (meaning eternal and unending) draws inspiration from the myth of Atlantis and the dynamics of ocean waves. Through pure, dynamic, and fluid body proportions, sculpted surfaces of light and shadow, and seamless form transitions, the design expresses a sense of timeless beauty and motion. At this Workshop, three new models that embody this philosophy made their debut: EXEED ES GT in Abyssal Jewel, featuring a floating bumper and aerodynamic C-pillar, exuding dynamic elegance. EXEED RX, presented in Starlight Ocean, features a digital grille and Starry Sky DRL, creating a commanding presence. The EXEED ES Sport Sedan enhances its sporty character with a revised bumper, air-guiding side skirts, and a large rear diffuser. All three models inherit the Stellar Concept design DNA, showcasing the distinctive charm of EXEED's new family design language.

Conclusion:

The success of this Co-creation Workshop, together with the Eco-exhibition and the AiMOGA showcase, formed the core highlights of the EXEED International User Summit. These events offered a clear view of the brand's development roadmap and technological strength, and also deepened the ties with partners. Looking ahead, EXEED will take the Texxeract technology as its core technology and the new family design language as its aesthetic benchmark. EXEED will accelerate the global rollout of cutting-edge products such as the ES and ET series. These models will successively enter highly regulated markets, including Norway, Denmark, and Germany. They will mark substantial breakthroughs in the premium NEV segment and create greater value for global users.

