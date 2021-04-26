EXEEST Launches Premium 24/7 Global Virtual Entertainment Marketplace For Film & Television Content Discovery & Delivery

Exeest's data-driven platform reimagines and modernizes the search, discovery, and delivery of television and film content for buyers, giving instant access to curated content from around the world using a next generation interface that matches that of major streaming services. For sellers, the platform creates a frictionless sales process, providing a full asset management tool for agents, distributors, rights holders, and producers to manage their catalogues, and aims to solve the multi-territory distribution problem - all content is ready to be licensed.

Exeest's best-in-class user experience platform features a centralized digital hub giving buyers and sellers a single place to oversee content from browsing libraries and making offers to content management and distribution.

Key features for sellers include:

Next level screening technology: Through secure links, sellers can provide premium quality screeners, create private screening rooms for multiple titles and users, and activate content on the marketplace - which allows buyers to access and discover catalogues 24/7.

Deep buyer analytics: sellers receive detailed screener analytics packed with buyer engagement including real-time notifications for page visits, content views, percentage of the content watched, and more

Studio-level encryption security: ensuring content is always protected with watermarking, DRM, and two-factor authentication

Selective uploads: ability to upload only selected content on the digital marketplace to be exposed to buyers.

Curated content: ensures sellers' content maintains premium impression.

Buyers 24/7 Global Marketplace features:

A free streaming platform for buyers: browse Exeest's global library and view content immediately, review detailed descriptions

Comprehensive search tools: sort and filter titles to meet buyers content acquisition strategy; by genre, windows, rights, territories, and more

A.I. powered recommendation engine: Exeest learns buyers' preferences to provide insights and title recommendations specific to their needs.

Personalized watchlists, reminders, notes: never miss a content acquisition opportunity

Ability to make an offer: either directly through the platform or to communicate directly with sellers; Easy content processing and delivery through Exeest's partners.

Curated partnerships: ensure highest quality connections and content available on the platform.

Exeest's team, advisors, and early investors have a deep bench of expertise in the media, tech, entertainment, distribution, and content spaces. The company was co-founded by Shabbir Aqeel Danish, previously CFO Global IT at NBCUniversal, Matteo Petrelli, filmmaker and tech entrepreneur, and Wall Street executive Anthony Costanzo.

Exeest's Advisory Board includes Bob Sauerberg, former President & CEO Condé Nast; Diane Tryneski, previously EVP/CTO HBO; Andrew Marcus, former President and COO Critical Content; Karl Kilb, former General Counsel Bloomberg; Alison Moore, CEO, Comic Relief and former NBCUniversal, HBO executive; Das Dasgupta, former Chief Data Science Officer at Viacom; Salil Metha, former President, FoxNext Games and GM, Digital Media for the Walt Disney Company; Lauren Hurvitz, previously CCMO at Turner, Tom Cosgrove, former COO Discovery Channel; and James Turcotte, former CIO at NBCUniversal.

Co-Founder and CEO, Matteo Petrelli, is a content creator and tech entrepreneur who previously founded vicker.org in Italy, a marketplace that matches freelancer labor with local demand. Taking a technology-first approach, Petrelli led the development of Exeest from both a creators' and buyers' perspective.

"From discovery to delivery, we are deeply focused on using technology to modernize the process with instant access to inspirational content from all over the world," said Petrelli. "The inflection point of virtual innovation has been accelerated during Covid, and now will continue at warp speed," he added.

Co-Founder and CFO, Shabbir Aqeel Danish, former Global IT CFO for NBC Universal, is a Content Distribution veteran having worked extensively on the launch of Hulu as well as Digital Distribution for Universal Studios. During his tenure at NBCU, Danish played a crucial role in a company-wide, multi-year technology transformation strategy. Integrating short term planning targets within a long-term framework, Danish constructed cohesive year-over-year roadmaps, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in profit and savings.

"EXEEST democratizes the premium content ecosystem," says Danish. "This state of the art, digital platform creates new opportunity for human interaction across the globe, especially as the landscape of buyers and sellers continues to evolve and the need to rapidly close content deals becomes more and more important. EXEEST maximizes profit potential in a completely collaborative, comprehensive and revolutionary way."

Exeest Advisory Board Member Diane Tryneski, previously EVP/CTO HBO, added, "Petrelli's background as a writer/director and a tech entrepreneur is evident in the design and functionality of the platform. The easy to navigate digital hub provides a full range of options for buyers and sellers of programming. Discovering, buying, selling, and distributing content can be such a manual, fragmented process, EXEEST offers an elegant streamlined solution."

EXEEST transforms the premium content distribution experience from discovery to delivery. EXEEST is currently welcoming buyers and sellers across the globe and giving them access to a library of content ready to be bought or licensed. Discovering content has never been so simple, with a modern interface that matches major streaming services. EXEEST is based in New York, Los Angeles, and Rome, Italy.

