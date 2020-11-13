ExeGi Pharma Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation for EXE-346 Live Biotherapeutic

Pouchitis is a condition which impacts patients whom have had a surgical procedure to remove their colon. The surgery, called a pouch anastomosis, creates an intestinal "J-Pouch" with a portion of the lower intestine. While this procedure enables patients to pass stool normally, one challenge is pouchitis, a condition in which the reservoir becomes inflamed. While it's not clear what causes pouchitis, studies suggest that an abnormal immune response to the bacterial microflora of the pouch may play a role in its development. The most common pouchitis symptoms are an increased number of bowel movements, abdominal pain, joint pain, cramps, and fever. There is currently no approved treatment for managing the symptoms associated with pouchitis or for helping patients reach remission. EXE-346 is intended to decrease this inflammation of the pouch and prevent active disease flare-ups. Antibiotics such as Ciprofloxacin are commonly used to treat the active form of the disease, suggesting a clear connection to a dysregulated pouch microbiome.

"The J-Pouch surgery is a great option for many people that have long suffered from ulcerative colitis and other rare conditions, but pouchitis can occur in a significant portion of these patients," commented Dr Paolo Gionchetti of the University of Bologna in Italy. "I am pleased to see that the U.S. FDA has granted this product Orphan status because these patients need new treatment options to help maintain a normal quality of life."

About ExeGi Pharma

ExeGi Pharma LLC is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing live biotherapeutic and probiotic medicines. ExeGi's team leverages scientific expertise in the field of microbiome science to deliver novel, clinically supported live biotherapeutic and probiotic products for a variety of unmet health and medical needs. ExeGi Pharma is dedicated to creating environmentally friendly products that balance business needs with green initiatives.

ExeGi Pharma is headquartered in Rockville, MD. www.exegipharma.com.

SOURCE ExeGi Pharma

Related Links

http://www.exegipharma.com

