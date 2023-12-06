ExeGi Pharma Announces Launch of Visbiome Vet Constipation Care: A Breakthrough Probiotic Product for Occasional Constipation in Cats

First in class product aims to provide new therapeutic option for a common condition in cats

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ExeGi Pharma, leaders in therapeutic probiotic solutions, today unveiled Visbiome Vet Constipation Care, a revolutionary probiotic formulation designed to combat occasional constipation in cats.

This innovative product is the culmination of extensive research and development, combining unique probiotic strains specifically chosen to support feline gastrointestinal health. It's formulated to offer a safe and effective solution for occasional cat constipation, focusing on promoting regular bowel movements and nurturing a balanced microbiome, contributing to the overall well-being of cats.

Speaking about the introduction of Visbiome Vet Constipation Care, Donna Raditic, DVM and Board-Certified Veterinary Nutritionist, stated, "The launch of Visbiome Vet Constipation Care is an important advancement in feline health solutions. Constipation in domestic cats is a common issue which seriously impacts the quality of life for many cats and their pet parents. We have significantly less research for our feline patients, so I am excited to use a scientifically backed nutritional solution like Visbiome Vet Constipation Care. It gives us a new tool for managing a complicated condition with limited therapeutic options."

ExeGi Pharma is committed to pioneering the probiotic sector, developing cutting-edge products that are thoroughly researched and clinically tested to ensure unparalleled quality and efficacy. With Visbiome Vet Constipation Care, the company reiterates its commitment to elevating animal health through innovative and impactful probiotic solutions.

About ExeGi Pharma
ExeGi Pharma LLC is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of live biotherapeutic and probiotic medicines. ExeGi's team leverages scientific expertise in the field of microbiome science to deliver novel, clinically supported live biotherapeutic and probiotic products for a variety of unmet health and medical needs. ExeGi is headquartered in Rockville, Md.

About Visbiome Vet Constipation Care 
Visbiome Vet Constipation Care contains SLAB51®, a high-potency, eight-strain probiotic blend. The SLAB51 formulation has been the subject of numerous clinical studies in domestic animals, including cat constipation. Additional studies are ongoing in a number of applications.

SOURCE ExeGi Pharma LLC

