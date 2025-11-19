ExeGi Pharma Launches Visbiome Vet GI Care+ in Canada

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ExeGi Pharma LLC, a leader in the development of human and veterinary probiotics, announced today that Visbiome Vet GI Care+ is now available to veterinarians and pet owners across Canada. Visbiome Vet GI Care+ is a high-potency probiotic for dogs and cats that delivers 112.5 billion live beneficial bacteria in every capsule and contains the clinically proven De Simone Formulation, a proprietary eight-strain probiotic blend. Visbiome Vet GI Care+ was recently approved by Health Canada as a Veterinary Health Product (NN.O0R3).

Visbiome Vet GI Care+ Probiotic Launches in Canada

"Pets rely on a healthy, balanced gut microbiome for normal digestion and immune function," said Dr. Caroline Mansfield, PhD, DACVM at Michigan State College of Veterinary Medicine. "Visbiome Vet GI Care+ has some impressive clinical data which helps to support it as an emerging tool for veterinary specialists working with challenging pet GI issues."

Visbiome Vet GI has seen growing adoption in recent years, bolstered by seven clinical studies published in peer-reviewed veterinary journals and a shift toward more diet-based therapies for pet GI disorders. Unlike most other veterinary probiotics, dosing is tailored to the animal's weight, and Visbiome Vet products are shipped and stored at cold temperatures to ensure maximum potency. Today, Visbiome Vet is one of the leading veterinarian-recommended pet probiotics in the US.

"Canadian vets have been asking for Visbiome Vet GI Care+ to be available in Canada for several years," said Marc Tewey, Chief Executive Officer of ExeGi Pharma. "Our formulation delivers one of the highest probiotic concentrations available and is backed by rigorous clinical research. We are pleased to now deliver this option to our friends in Canada."

Visbiome Vet GI Care+ will be available exclusively through veterinarians and veterinary pharmacies. Veterinarians can source the product from major veterinary wholesalers (CDMV, Veterinary Purchasing, WDDC, and Associated Veterinary Purchasing) or directly from the manufacturer at www.VisbiomeVet.ca.

About Visbiome ® Vet

Visbiome® Vet is a high potency probiotic for use in companion pets to help maintain normal stool and support a healthy GI immune system. The formulation in Visbiome Vet contains an eight-strain proprietary probiotic blend that has recently been studied in several canine GI concerns.

About ExeGi Pharma:

ExeGi Pharma LLC is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing live biotherapeutic and probiotic medicines. Our purpose is to formulate the most effective probiotics and live biotherapeutics to provide relief from serious conditions so people, and their pets, may live healthier lives. ExeGi is headquartered in Rockville, MD. www.ExeGiPharma.com

