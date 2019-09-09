ExeGi Pharma Probiotics to be Studied in Multiple Sclerosis Patients

A previous study, published in Annals of Neurology in 2018, showed that administration of the same probiotic resulted in changes in the composition of gut microbiota in MS patients, along with an increase in anti-inflammatory biomarkers. The new study will further explore these outcomes, with the goal of determining whether targeting the microbiome could offer a therapeutic strategy for MS patients.

Marc Tewey, CEO of ExeGi Pharma states, "We are excited about this opportunity to expand upon the available information on the effects of probiotics in multiple sclerosis patients. The probiotic formulation in Visbiome has been the subject of over 70 human clinical studies, including a preliminary study in 2018 in MS patients. The findings of this new study will be beneficial for the scientific community as a whole by contributing important information about the complex relationship between the microbiome and immune system."

Rebecca Farber, MD, an assistant professor of neurology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, and one of the lead researchers on the study, says, "The gut microbiome plays an important role in modulating the immune system, which is dysregulated in individuals with MS. This study will enhance our understanding about whether probiotics may be able to advantageously reshape the immune system and prevent degeneration of the nervous system."

About Visbiome®

Visbiome™ is a high probiotic consisting of eight strains of live, freeze-dried lactic acid bacteria. The product is a medical food of the dietary management of dysbiosis associated with ulcerative colitis, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), hepatic encephalopathy and pouchitis. Visbiome is a non-drug therapy that addresses distinct nutritional requirements, to promote microbial balance, in people with IBS, ulcerative colitis, pouches, and hepatic encephalopathy. Patients should consult with a physician before taking Visbiome.

About ExeGi Pharma

ExeGi Pharma LLC, is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of live biotherapeutic and probiotic medicines. ExeGi's team leverages scientific expertise in the field of microbiome science to deliver novel, clinically-supported live biotherapeutic and probiotic treatments for a variety of unmet medical needs. ExeGi is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

