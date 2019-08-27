Exegistics Acquires the Indianapolis Staffing Operation of Versant Supply Chain

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exegistics, a veteran-owned third-party logistics (3PL) and supply chain innovator, announced today its recent acquisition of the Indianapolis staffing operation of Versant Supply Chain.

From general labor and skilled workers to clerical and management, Versant Supply Chain's staffing operation has proven recruiting, screening, and testing processes to identify top talent.

"This acquisition represents a rare opportunity to invest in an established staffing leader," said Exegistics Founder and CEO Stephen Olds. "We have great respect for the Indianapolis-based team and look forward to bringing additional resources to improve staffing even more, while continuing to serve high-growth customers with excellence. One way we are following through on that is by ensuring that we create a workplace where veterans can excel. It is part of our mission and central to who we are as a veteran-owned company."

Exegistics was founded in 2008 and has integrated technology into each of its core offerings. Leveraging seamless cloud-based solutions, customers have access to their warehousing, distribution, transportation, and operational staffing information from anywhere in the world. In addition, Exegistics applies an innovation process that allows its operations teams to partner with customers to unlock the hidden ideas that lead to breakthrough performance improvements.

"The culture and management team at Exegistics align well with our staffing team at Versant Supply Chain in Indianapolis," said Diana Herold, President at Derby Supply Chain Solutions, an affiliate of Versant Supply Chain. "We know Exegistics will take care of our customers and our team because they live their values and they follow through on their commitment to creating pathways and opportunities to improve personally and professionally. We look forward to contributing our knowledge and experience to the team."

The Indianapolis staffing operation of Versant Supply Chain will operate as Exegistics Resource Solutions and work with clients ranging from pharmaceutical, healthcare and government agencies to manufacturing and global retailers to develop custom staffing solutions.

With the acquisition, Exegistics has 38 U.S. locations and 500+ employees. The company was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for the third consecutive year and earned a spot on the inaugural Vet 50 list of fastest growing veteran-owned companies in 2017.

About Exegistics

Headquartered in Chicago, Exegistics is a veteran-owned 3rd party logistics (3PL) and supply chain innovator, built to deliver value-added solutions that exceed the expectations of high-growth customers including manufacturing, pharma, medical device, aerospace, and defense. Exegistics has 38 U.S. operational locations supporting clients with innovative warehousing, transportation, staffing and cutting-edge supply chain technology solutions. Exegistics has made the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for three years running. To learn more, visit www.exegistics.com.

About Versant

Headquartered in Memphis, Versant is a provider of transportation, warehousing, and value-added distribution and staffing services for customers across a range of industries. Versant operates six warehousing facilities in Memphis, along with a staffing office in Memphis. Versant's customer base includes several Fortune 500 companies. To learn more, visit http://versantsc.com/.

