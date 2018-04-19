Exegistics Ranks No. 28th on the Inaugural Vet50 List of the Fastest-Growing Veteran-Led Companies in America

CHICAGO, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine and the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University today ranked Exegistics No. 28 on their inaugural Vet50 list, an annual ranking of the fastest-growing veteran-owned businesses in the country. The list represents a unique look at some of the most successful companies in the nation, highlighting their dynamism. It also serves a focal point to underscore veterans' continued contribution to the American economy.

"We are proud to accept this honor and to join Inc. in paying tribute to all of this country's amazing veteran entrepreneurs who make a significant difference in the American economy," said Exegistics Founder and President, and former Captain in the United States Marine Corps, Stephen Olds. "Our stellar team, which includes many veterans, work hard every day to deliver on our commitment to help our customers improve cash flow, reduce costs and increase speed to market."

The Vet50's rankings were announced recently at the Vet50 Awards event by First Data, a longtime partner of the IVMF, during the first-ever Veteran EDGE national conference focused solely on developing veteran entrepreneurs no matter where they are in their business journey, and the companies who want to do business with them.

The conference and awards ceremony brought together stakeholders, veteran business owners, regional and national veteran services organizations, as well as the corporate partners of the Coalition for Veteran-Owned Business (CVOB). EDGE is the first-of-its-kind coalition of large companies supporting the success of veteran-owned businesses, connecting them with entrepreneurial education, training, resources, and networking opportunities.

"Business growth is a real economic driver in this country and the fact is that most of the new jobs in the economy—over 87 percent—are created by private businesses," says Eric Schurenberg, CEO of Mansueto Ventures, publisher of Inc. Magazine. "Veteran entrepreneurs contribute their share to the job story, employing over 5.5 million. They deserve to be recognized for their continued service to the country."

"Veteran business owners bring unconventional leadership and grit to succeed. They have a history of entrepreneurship that goes back decades. This list will not only inform but it will inspire other entrepreneurs – veteran and civilian," said Syracuse University Vice Chancellor of Strategic Initiatives and Innovation and IVMF Founder, Executive Director Mike Haynie.

Exegistics is a veteran-owned 3rd Party Logistics (3PL) and supply chain innovator that delivers value-added solutions that exceed the expectations of our customers. Driven by an innovation-based culture and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company strives for operational excellence by collaborating with customers to improve cash flow, reduce costs, and increase speed to market.

About Exegistics

Based in Chicago, Exegistics is a veteran-owned 3rd Party Logistics (3PL) and supply chain innovator, built to deliver value-added solutions that exceed the expectations of high-growth customers including manufacturing, pharma, medical device, aerospace, and defense. Exegistics has 15 US based operations locations, an extensive transportation carrier base, a performance focused recruiting team and a variety of technology solutions. To learn more, visit www.exegistics.com and join the conversation via Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com/. The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. Now in its 38th year, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

About the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University

The Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) is the first interdisciplinary national institute in higher education focused on the social, economic, education, and policy issues impacting veterans and their families. The IVMF delivers leading programs all over the country and online in career, vocational, and entrepreneurship education and training, while also conducting actionable research, policy analysis, and program evaluations. The IVMF also supports communities through coordinated efforts that enhance delivery and access to services and care. The Institute, supported by a distinguished advisory board, along with public and private partners, is committed to advancing the lives of those who have served in America's armed forces and their families. For more information, visit ivmf.syracuse.edu and follow the IVMF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

