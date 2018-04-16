Exegy Launches Trade Port FX Service

Access to Exegy Trade Port FX is provided via a cross-connection at the co-location data centers for FX markets in London and New York. Future points of presence in Asian data centers will be enabled based on customer demand. Through a single network connection within the data center, trading applications gain on-demand access to major FX trading venues and liquidity providers, insulating firms from the cost and complexity of establishing and maintaining connectivity to an increasingly fragmented market. Consistent single-digit microsecond speed and a rich set of data aggregation and filtering features are provided by Exegy's purpose-built, hardware-accelerated computing appliances. The combination of managed venue connectivity and bespoke computing appliances allows Trade Port FX to deliver normalized FX market data and order execution through a unified, FX-specific API. Applications can dynamically customize their real-time data views, including composite pricing across venues. To streamline workflows and expedite implementation schedules, Exegy also provides easy-to-use sample applications and code-generation tools for a wide variety of applications.

Over the past ten years, Exegy has established an impeccable reputation for providing high-performance, managed market data solutions for global equities, derivatives, commodities, and fixed income trading. Exegy began adding FX venues to its market data feed handler portfolio in 2012, winning adoption from leading banks and buy-side fund managers. Exegy tapped industry veteran Karl Dundon to lead the expansion of its FX offering to include order entry functionality and managed venue connectivity. "Trade Port FX is simply the right technology and service model for the FX markets today," said Dundon. "Exegy assembled a team with deep industry experience and unmatched technology prowess to deliver a transformative product to the marketplace. We have also been greatly aided by expert guidance and enthusiastic encouragement from our Tier 1 clients," added Dundon.

Exegy provides best-of-breed technology and managed services for the normalization and distribution of real-time market data to a diverse set of elite firms in the financial services industry. Today Exegy serves as a strategic partner to leading exchange and ATS operators, market makers, sell-side banks, buy-side asset managers, and proprietary traders. At the heart of Exegy's product line are purpose-built, hardware-accelerated appliances derived from an extensive portfolio of patented and patent-pending technology. For more information, please visit www.exegy.com and follow Exegy on LinkedIn and Twitter @ExegyMarketData.

