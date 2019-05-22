Exegy Wins Multiple Awards from Inside Market Data and Inside Reference Data

ST. LOUIS, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exegy Inc., the leading provider of managed services and low-latency technology for market data normalization and distribution, announced today that it won multiple awards at the 17th annual Inside Market Data (IMD) and Inside Reference Data Awards. In recognition of Signum – a new real-time trading signals solution delivered as a managed service – the awards included Best Real-Time Data Initiative and Most Innovative Market Data Project. Hosted by Waters Technology, the Awards dinner took place on the evening of May 21st at Convene, Liberty Plaza in New York.

Signum delivers actionable signals in real-time and synchronous with low-latency market data allowing trading applications to identify more profitable trading opportunities, improve execution quality and reduce operational risk. "Signum presents the fastest, lowest cost opportunity to leverage machine learning technology to enhance trading performance," said Exegy chairman and chief executive officer James O'Donnell. "Firms simply cannot develop equivalent signals faster or cheaper. Signum represents the next generation in real-time electronic trading technology and we're honored to have received this award recognition," O'Donnell went on to say.

Leveraging Exegy's proven hardware-acceleration and managed services expertise, Signum is the first "Signals-as-a-Service" real-time alternative data offering driven by machine learning technology. The current Signum portfolio of real-time signals includes:

Quote Fuse – predicts the duration (stability) of National Best Bid and Offer (NBBO) prices

Quote Vector – predicts the direction of the next NBBO price changes

Liquidity Lamp – identifies and tracks the presence of reserve orders resting on exchange order books and indicates bursts of execution activity

Searchlight – estimates the size of reserve order volume resting on exchange order books

With strong engagement from strategic customers, Exegy is committed to expanding existing signal portfolios and applying them to new asset classes such as derivatives and electronic currencies.

As a fully-managed service solution, Signum provides on-demand access, faster time to market and lower related costs than internal development. Exegy delivers reports on signal performance to users via a RESTful API or web portal. This provides firms with the necessary transparency to effectively manage production applications that utilize Signum signals. "We believe that AI and machine-learning based signals are well on their way to wide adoption by Tier 1 market participants. Like co-location, direct feeds, and hardware-acceleration, real-time trading signals will progress from being alpha generators to becoming table stakes for any serious player in the electronic market," said Exegy chief technology officer David Taylor. "As we did with hardware-accelerated market data solutions, we set out to be the first-moving vendor to deliver real-time trading signals as a managed solution with a disruptive commercial model. Our goal is to empower our customers to buy a better front office technology foundation and to focus their build efforts on proprietary innovations that differentiate them in this relentlessly competitive marketplace," added Taylor.

About Exegy, Inc.

Exegy provides best-of-breed technology and managed services to elite firms in the financial services industry for low-latency market data normalization and distribution, market connectivity and price aggregation, and real-time trading signals. Today Exegy serves as a strategic partner to leading principal traders, agency brokers, Alternative Trading System (ATS) and dark pool operators, market makers, hedge funds, and asset managers. At the heart of Exegy's product line are purpose-built, hardware-accelerated appliances derived from an extensive portfolio of patented and patent-pending technology. Exegy promotes the design of robust electronic markets through its MarketDataPeaks service that reports real-time market data feed rates. For more information, please visit www.exegy.com and follow Exegy on LinkedIn and Twitter @ExegyMarketData.

