Exelon Digital Transformation strategy Insights Report 2023 - Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, and Major ICT Contracts

News provided by

Research and Markets

05 Feb, 2024, 12:00 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Exelon Corporation - Digital transformation strategies" company profile has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insight into Exelon's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

Exelon Corporation (Exelon) is a utility services holding firm. It has operations across complete energy value chain, including energy sales, power generation, and distribution and transmission. The company produces electricity using nuclear, natural gas, oil, wind, hydro, solar, and biomass sources; and purchases electricity through long-term power purchase contracts.

Exelon also provides energy products and services to the residential, public sector, and business customers in the U.S. and Canada. The company supplies electricity and natural gas to industrial, residential public authorities, commercial and electric railroads, and other customers.

Scope

Exelon is embracing AI and data analytics at the center of its approach to analyse data from internal and external data sources and generate real-time insights to predict failures, improve equipment performance, optimize schedule maintenance, minimize operating costs for utilities and respond to storm-related outages. For instance, the company introduced an in-house Analytics Academy to teach emerging analytics skills to its employees. It also collaborated with GE for network analysis to get real-time insights about maintenance time and sudden outages and to improve storm readiness.

As part of its 2030 electrification plan, Exelon focusing on customer awareness, up-front costs, technology, and infrastructure, and to optimize energy consumption to cater to changing energy landscape. It is planning to electrify 30% of utility vehicle fleet by 2025 and 50% by 2030, which in turn helps in minimizing greenhouse gas emissions and saving fuel. Exelon has invested in multiple EV firms including ChargerHelp!, Voltpost, XL Fleet, Nissan, Proterra, and ChargePoint to enable electric vehicles and EV charging to replace traditional fossil fuels and save energy.

Exelon is strengthening its digital culture through key technology hires, innovation programs, and digitizing its workspace. Exelon is also focusing on developing competitive capabilities by integrating multiple innovations programs. For instance, the firm has introduced the Corporate Strategy, Innovation, and Sustainability group to enhance its internal culture of innovation.

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain insights into Exelon's tech operations.
  • Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.
  • Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.
  • Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, and investments strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Investment
  • Partnership and Investment Network Map
  • ICT Budget and Contracts
  • Key Executives
  • Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Pear.ai
  • Oracle
  • Palmetto
  • GE Power
  • OSI Digital
  • Xage Security
  • Energy Web Foundation
  • Hansen Technologies
  • TaKaDu
  • Wire Pulse
  • KPMG
  • ServiceNow
  • Adapt2 Solutions
  • SofBang
  • Skybox
  • CloudHQ

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tu2j5k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

CNA Financial Corporation Digital Transformation Strategy Insights Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, and Major ICT Contracts

CNA Financial Corporation Digital Transformation Strategy Insights Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, and Major ICT Contracts

The "CNA Financial Corporation - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report...
Deutsche Bank Digital Transformation Strategy Insights Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, and Major ICT Contracts

Deutsche Bank Digital Transformation Strategy Insights Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, and Major ICT Contracts

The "Deutsche Bank - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.