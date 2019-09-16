Exeltis USA, Inc. Announces the Launch of Slynd™(drospirenone) tablets, 4 mg, the First and Only Progestin-Only Pill Providing Pregnancy Prevention with a 24-hour missed pill window and 24/4 Dosing Regimen

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exeltis USA, Inc. a division of Insud Pharma (headquartered in Madrid, Spain) today announced the commercial launch of its oral contraceptive tablet Slynd™ (drospirenone) tablets, 4 mg in the US market.

Slynd™, a progestin-only pill (POP), is a novel estrogen-free oral contraceptive product that provides a 24 active plus 4 inactive tablet dosing regimen and allows a 24-hour missed pill window. This not only can mean favorable safety and efficacy, but an improved bleeding profile and contraceptive efficacy for up to a 24 hour window in the event of a delayed or missed dose.

Slynd™ contains the active ingredient drospirenone—a synthetic form of progesterone that has a similar pharmacological profile to the natural hormone progesterone. In clinical trials, Slynd™ showed no instances of thromboembolic events which some women taking combined oral contraceptives (COCs) with estrogen experience. In addition, the safety of Slynd™ is supported by its approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with no Boxed Warning unlike the COCs.

Slynd™ is indicated to prevent pregnancy among females of reproductive potential. Slynd™ is contraindicated in females with conditions that predispose to hyperkalemia (e.g. renal impairment, hepatic impairment, and adrenal insufficiency). Other contraindications include presence or history of progestin sensitive cancers, liver tumors, benign or malignant, or undiagnosed abnormal uterine bleeding.

"The Slynd™ safety profile was demonstrated for all patients, including higher-risk populations like smokers, older women, and women with a Body Mass Index (BMI) > 30," observed Enrico Colli, MD, Chief Scientific Officer.

In addition, Salustiano Perez, President of Exeltis USA, Inc. noted that "Slynd™ is a POP that may fit the lifestyle of more patient types, especially breastfeeding mothers seeking a safe and effective oral contraceptive without the risks of estrogen and some of the dosing challenges."

The launch of Slynd™ will be backed by a strong sales and marketing effort directed toward healthcare professionals in the field of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the medical specialty most involved in contraceptive patient consultation and prescribing.

About Exeltis:

Exeltis is a fast growing division of Insud Pharma, an integrated health sciences group. It has developed a leading position in the women's health sector, where it continues to discover, develop, produce and seek new medicines and medical devices to improve the health and wellbeing of women around the world. With a geographical footprint spanning over 40 countries, Exeltis employs over 4,000 professionals supported by a global production network. Exeltis strives to provide care for women throughout their lives. Exeltis offers a broad portfolio of products to respond to patients' needs in Women's Health including contraception, pregnancy, birth, and menopause and has expanded its reach in recent years to Central Nervous System (CNS), ophthalmology and endocrinology. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Exeltis.com and follow us on Twitter or Facebook.

For more information on Slynd™ and Important Risk Information, please visit http://exeltisusa.com/ or contact Randi Rievman, Senior Director, Marketing|Exeltis USA|Phone: 973-803-5505.

SOURCE Exeltis