Exemplar Companies Launches Three New Service Offerings And Adds Three New Members To Its Leadership Team
Continues to reimagine professional services and positioned for continued growth
Dec 02, 2020, 08:00 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exemplar Companies, PBC, an integrated tax, law, strategy, and investment banking firm, has expanded its service lines to include insurance and financial consulting services and a regulatory compliance advisory. The firm also extended their consulting group capabilities to include marketing and media services. The insurance and financial consulting services group provides insurance products to businesses and individuals to protect assets, optimize for life and business events, succession planning and provide a comprehensive strategy. The multi-discipline compliance team works with clients to develop, execute, and maintain compliance programs. The addition of marketing services to the consulting group enables a more complete service offering for clients that covers almost every part of their business including business strategy, capital planning, product strategy, and human resources, among others. The addition of these services will help deepen the relationship with customers and build on the growth the firm has experienced over the past few years.
"Our holistic approach and no hourly billing reimagines professional services and increasing our service lines gives us even more ways to help our clients grow and protect their business," said Christopher Marston, CEO of Exemplar Companies. "Our focus is on the relationship, not a transaction," Marston stated, "we will continue to look for ways to add value to our clients."
Exemplar also announced three new additions to its leadership team with Jeffrey Abramczyk, Chief Compliance Officer and Managing Director, Regulatory Compliance, Stephen White, Managing Director, Insurance and Financial Consulting Services, and Jeffrey Hirka, Director of Marketing.
Exemplars model and approach provides an entirely new way to think about how professional services are delivered. With the focus on relationships, Exemplar leverages their Flexpertise process to provide proactive advice and guidance across an ever-growing list of service areas, with no hourly bill and only value-based pricing. A perfect fit for the game changers, revolutionaries, and impact businesses they serve.
About Exemplar:
Exemplar Companies, PBC is an integrated tax, law, strategy, and capital professional services firm. With value-based pricing and no hourly billing, Exemplar provides relationship as a service. Exemplar serves revolutionaries, game changers and impact businesses with nine offices nationwide: Boston, New York, Chicago, Detroit, Denver, Tampa, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and San Jose. Learn more at exemplarcompanies.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact: Jeff Hirka, Exemplar Companies
Phone: 901.619.8867
Email: [email protected]
