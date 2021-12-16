Exemplary Companies Honored at Frost & Sullivan Institute Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost and Sullivan Institute's Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition honors organizations that have demonstrated through their solutions and customer focus, a deep commitment to moving the world in the right direction. In recognition of their efforts, 10 leading companies were recognized at a virtual awards ceremony held on 8 December.

Through initiatives including emphasizing gender and minority representation in their workforce, ensuring ethically and socially responsible operations and actively reducing their carbon footprint, these companies have worked to addressed global challenges while remaining focused on growth and transformation.

"The Frost & Sullivan Institute is a research think tank focused on the analysis and solving of seven key global priorities, which gives us a comprehensive view of all of the issues facing our planet. Through our research, we have identified best practices from the global business economy that are working to meet these challenges and are delighted to celebrate these well-deserving companies. A source of inspiration, these are the type of stories we want to share with the global community," noted David Frigstad, Executive Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute, and Chairman Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, to shortlist deserving companies. Our Global think tank does a detailed review of all perspectives on where and how companies can improve our global economy and improve the future of the planet. With performance indicators such as growth excellence, innovation to zero on key global priorities, customer value chain, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best.

Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition:

Baker Hughes

Baxter

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited

Celcom Axiata Berhad

Cummins Inc.

Dimension Data

Embratel

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Teleperformance

While we are honored to felicitate these organizations for their contributions to the world, we encourage everyone to be part of the community inspiring change and innovating to zero by sharing your ideas and engaging with the Frost & Sullivan Institute through a variety of ways. Find out more here.

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating, or becoming part of, a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

