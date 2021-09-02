Exemplis Acquires Future Seating, Parent Company to X-Chair, Mavix Gaming and Healthy Back

CYPRESS, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exemplis Corporation, a California-based furniture manufacturer, proudly announces the recent acquisition of Future Seating, a Maryland-based provider of ergonomic office and innovative gaming products. The acquisition expands the Exemplis brand portfolio to include the Future Seating brands X-Chair, Mavix Gaming and Healthy Back.

"We look forward to supporting Future Seating as they continue to drive growth across their family of brands," says Paul DeVries, CEO and founder of Exemplis. "Future Seating principally serves the direct-to-consumer office chair and gaming markets which nicely complements SitOnIt Seating's strength in contract furniture. Their consumer-driven business model, team-based culture and innovative product portfolio make them an ideal addition to our core business. We are thrilled at the opportunity to be able to support Future Seating's continued growth and success."

Both Future Seating and SitOnIt Seating will continue to operate independently. All products will continue to be ordered from, fulfilled by and serviced by their respective sales teams, factories and customer service teams. It will be business as usual for both companies.

"We are excited to become part of the Exemplis family. Their support and commitment will enable us to rapidly grow our consumer brands and expand our product offerings," said Anthony Mazlish, CEO and founder of Future Seating. "We believe the X-Chair office brand, the Mavix Gaming brand and Healthy Back Store are poised for continued success and growth in the coming years, and Exemplis is the perfect partner to help us achieve our goals. I am eager to begin working with their world-class leadership team."

About Exemplis

Exemplis, the parent company of SitOnIt Seating® and Timbuk2® brands, has been a leader in build-to-order products since its founding in 1996 in California. SitOnIt Seating is one of the largest manufacturers of office solutions in the world with an unlimited array of customizable designs and the fastest shipping times in the industry. Timbuk2 crafts high-quality handmade bags, packs and more for a global community of people on the go. For more information, visit www.exemplis.com.

About Future Seating

Parent company of X-Chair, Mavix Gaming and Healthy Back, Future Seating was founded in 2015 and launched X-Chair in 2016. Future Seating focuses on providing consumers with ergonomic, high-quality, and thoughtfully designed office and gaming products. Future Seating seeks to constantly challenge and redefine what it means for consumers to work and game comfortably, with a focus on high performance and productivity. For more information, visit www.future-seating.com.

