Exemplis® acquires table and ergonomic accessories provider Symmetry Office

"Tables and chairs are a natural fit and we've been looking at doing something in this category for quite some time," says Paul DeVries, CEO and founder of Exemplis. "In any acquisition, cultural fit is vital to success and Symmetry's leadership and entire team embody our entrepreneurial spirit. Their team-based culture, complementary product portfolio and customer-first mindset make them a perfect fit for us. We're excited to be working together."

Both Symmetry Office and the SitOnIt Seating and IDEON brands will continue to operate independently for the balance of 2018. All products will still be ordered from, fulfilled by, and serviced by their respective sales teams, factories, and customer service teams.

ABOUT EXEMPLIS

Exemplis, the parent company of seating brands SitOnIt Seating® and IDEON® has been leading the build-to-order furniture industry since its founding in 1996 in California. The company is one of the largest manufacturers of office seating products in the world and provides task, multi-purpose, and lounge seating solutions in an unlimited array of customizable designs, all with the fastest shipping time in the industry.

