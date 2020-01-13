Exeo Entertainment, Inc. Enters Into Marketing Agreement With Credit One Bank, N.A.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCQB: EXEO) is excited to announce that they have entered into a marketing agreement with Credit One Bank, N.A. to offer Credit One Bank's more than 10 million card members discounts and incentives on Krankz Audio™ products.

Both Credit One Bank and Exeo Entertainment, Inc.'s Krankz Audio™ are sponsors of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and headquartered in Las Vegas, NV. This agreement will give Exeo Entertainment, Inc. the ability to get in front of millions of consumers, who might not otherwise be exposed to the brand. Exeo will incentivize Credit One Bank card members with exclusive card member-only promotions.

In a continued strategy to build brand awareness and drive revenue growth, Exeo Entertainment, Inc. expects this joint marketing effort to add a big boost to the company's bottom line in fiscal 2020. Jeff Weiland, President of Exeo Entertainment, Inc. added, "Anytime you have the ability to work with someone locally in a mutually beneficial way, it's an opportunity you need to take advantage of. We expect this to be the start of many exciting developments for us this year."

About Exeo Entertainment, Inc.

Exeo Entertainment is the manufacturer and distributor of the Krankz Audio™ brand of audio equipment. We market our products under the Krankz Audio™, Ford™, and Vegas Golden Knights brand names. We are also the Exclusive distributor of Ford™ branded cell phone accessories in North America. We are the proud sponsor, and the official headphone of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights. We are headquartered in Las Vegas, NV. For more information on Exeo Entertainment, Inc. visit www.exeoent.com and www.krankzaudio.com.

About Credit One Bank, N.A.

Credit One Bank, N.A. is a technology and data-driven financial services company offering a full range of consumer credit card products. As one of the largest credit card banks in the United States, Credit One Bank issues Visa®, Mastercard®, and American Express® products, as well as the Official Credit Card of NASCAR® and the Vegas Golden Knights. Credit One Bank is also the official credit card partner of the Raiders, Big 12 Conference, and Las Vegas Aviators. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com and connect with us @CreditOneBank on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

