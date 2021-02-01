Exeo Entertainment Inc. Launches KrankzAudio.com

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exeo Entertainment Inc. (OTCQB: EXEO) has launched its new website that features their latest consumer headphones at KrankzAudio.com.

KRANKZTM headphones deliver: Next. Level. Audio. Unlike most over-hyped brands on the market today, KRANKZ headphones are designed to deliver premium sound and comfort at an affordable price. Visitors can compare KRANKZ headphone specifications, quality, and pricing to most popular brands on our website.

Krankz Studio Pro: Next. Level. Audio

KRANKZ Audio offers three product lines, specifically designed for headphone fans of all ages. For lovers of music, videos, podcasts and virtual chats our product quality and comfort mean everything.

KRANKZ MAXX packs big sound with the portability of Bluetooth®. With our over-ear comfort cushioning, an adjustable contoured headband, and Active Noise Cancellation, Krankz Maxx are your 'go-to' headphones. Whether listening to music, producing your next hit, or perfecting your moves on Tik Tok, we have you covered.

KRANKZ CLASSIC headphones feature Bluetooth® technology, a 45-hour battery life in a comfortable, lightweight, foldable unit. Its on-ear design combines a sophisticated signature sound with unparalleled clarity. Made for those with an active lifestyle.

KRANKZ STUDIO feature 50mm drivers and an open-back design to deliver an immersive sound experience that takes your audio to the next level. Designed for audiophiles, DJ's, producers, engineers or those who simply demand more from their audio equipment.

For additional information on product specifications, pricing, shipping, warranty or any other questions, visit www.KrankzAudio.com.

Corporate inquiries should be directed to www.exeoent.com.



KRANKZ products can be purchased at online retailers including Amazon and Shopify. Physical products can be seen in-person at select retailers including MGM properties and participating Ford dealers.

About Exeo Entertainment, Inc.

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of consumer electronics and lifestyle audio devices. Our wholly owned brand, KRANKZ Audio, is designed, developed and distributed in the United States from our headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada.

We market our products under the Psyko™, Krankz™, Ford® and Vegas Golden Knights brands. We are also the exclusive distributor for Ford Motor Company's Officially Licensed Cell Phone Accessories in North America and are the proud sponsor and the official headphones of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights.

