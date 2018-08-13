Exeo Entertainment, Inc. Signs Multi-Year Partnership with the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCQB: EXEO) is proud to announce that they have become an Official Headphone Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Through this multi-year partnership Exeo Entertainment, Inc. will work with the Vegas Golden Knights to increase awareness in Krankz Audio. Exeo Entertainment, Inc. will have Krankz signage at City National Arena as well as T-Mobile Arena located on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip. Exeo Entertainment, Inc. will participate in various game night activities during home games including multiple activation events throughout the season. Exeo will "private label" it's Krankz Classic and Krankz Maxx headphones to be sold in the official VGK store – the Arsenal – located in City National Arena and other local outlets.

Scott Amaral, CEO of Exeo Entertainment, Inc. stated, "Working with the hottest hockey team in the NHL, to get the Krankz Audio name out there, is a big opportunity. Everyone I know locally loves VGK. I believe they were a big help in giving people someone to root for and get behind after the unfortunate event that took place last October."

About Exeo Entertainment, Inc.



Exeo Entertainment manufactures and distributes headphones under private label agreements and under the Krankz Audio brand. We are headquartered in Las Vegas, NV. For more information on Exeo Entertainment, Inc. visit www.exeoent.com

About Vegas Golden Knights



The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners William Foley and his family and the Maloof family. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com. Fans can follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

SOURCE Exeo Entertainment, Inc.

