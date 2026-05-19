EXEO Group Selects BE Networks' Verity for Production Deployment, Driving Data Center Modernization with SONiC Fabric

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BE Networks today announced that EXEO Group, Inc. (TYO: 1951), a premier Japanese telecommunications and infrastructure services provider, has successfully completed a rigorous six-month Proof of Concept (PoC) and placed a production order for BE Networks Verity. Verity will serve as the unified orchestration and lifecycle management platform for EXEO Group's next-generation data centers and AI network infrastructure.

EXEO Group's data center modernization initiative led them to evaluate Verity as the ideal platform for managing their high-performance IP-Clos (Leaf-Spine) fabric, which is built on open network switches running the SONiC network operating system.

The comprehensive PoC environment successfully validated the entire operational lifecycle, from Day 0 provisioning through Day 2 operations, demonstrating capabilities including:

Automated design and configuration of complex network fabrics.

Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP).

Automated Overlay configuration management.

End-to-end fabric monitoring and visibility.

Advanced AI-assisted operations via SensAI, BE Networks' proprietary Agent AI.

The evaluation confirmed Verity's robust ability to automate deployment, significantly streamline configuration workflows, and enhance operational visibility across the entire SONiC-based infrastructure.

Crucially, this deployment marks the first use of the SensAI platform in Japan to assist with live network operations, underscoring a major milestone in the adoption of AI-driven network management within the region.

Following the successful validation, EXEO Group has seamlessly transitioned Verity into production, expanding its license footprint to fully support its current data center operations and future infrastructure growth plans.

Customer Statement

"Throughout the PoC phase, Verity demonstrated strong compatibility with our SONiC-based infrastructure and successfully validated its applicability to advanced environments, including liquid cooling GPU servers for high-performance workloads," said Hiroshi Sono, Executive Officer, EXEO Group. "In addition, it delivered clear operational efficiencies across deployment and day-to-day management, giving us confidence to proceed with production deployment as part of our data center modernization strategy."

BE Networks Statement

"We are honored to be a key contributor in supporting EXEO Group's pioneering open networking strategy and data center transformation," said Amir Elbaz, CEO of BE Networks. "The successful transition from PoC to production is a powerful validation of Verity's enterprise readiness for managing Dell SONiC fabrics across a variety of demanding workloads, and it reinforces our commitment to delivering best-in-class automation and AI-driven operational intelligence to the Japanese market."

About EXEO Group

Since its founding in 1954, the EXEO Group has brought together the collective strength of more than 130 consolidated subsidiaries and over 17,000 employees. Guided by its Group philosophy of "Cultivating technological excellence, pursuing prosperity, and contributing to society," the Group has been engaged primarily in the communications infrastructure business while also undertaking a wide range of social infrastructure and system integration projects.

By integrating advanced engineering capabilities enhanced through the adoption of new technologies and open innovation, the EXEO Group delivers solutions not only for information and communications infrastructure, but also across a broad spectrum of social infrastructure. Through these efforts, the Group aims to contribute to solving future societal challenges in Japan and around the world.

https://www.exeo.co.jp/en/

About BE Networks

BE Networks ("BE") is a leading software solution developer for the automation and monitoring of GenAI, core data center, and edge infrastructure. BE's flagship solution, Verity, is an enterprise-grade network orchestration and automation platform purpose-built to manage modern IP-Clos data center fabrics. Verity provides full lifecycle management from Day 0 provisioning to Day 2 operations, supporting open networking environments, including SONiC-based infrastructures, with advanced automation and AI-assisted operational capabilities. Additionally, BE's observability and AIOps solution, Satori, delivers extensive telemetry and deep insights into the operations and health of the complete data center active infrastructure (Compute, Storage, and Network), providing ML-based predictions utilizing telemetry and industry thresholds.

https://www.be-net.com

Contact Information:

Ken Lewis

SVP of Solution Design and Integration

[email protected]

(214) 575 9300

SOURCE BE Networks