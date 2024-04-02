Exeperienced industrial leader nominated to chair the board of HydrogenPro ASA

Following Mr. Terje Mikalsens decision to step down as the Chair of the HydrogenPro ASA board the nomination committee has nominated Mr. Dag J. Opedal as the new Chair of the Board. A new board is to be elected on the company's annual general meeting on April 22nd.

OSLO, Norway, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Dag J. Opedal (1959) holds a degree in economics and business administration from NHH (in Norwegian: "siviløkonom") in Norway and earned an MBA from INSEAD business school in France. Mr. Opedal has extensive managerial experience from previous positions in several public and private companies. He is a former CEO of Orkla ASA and Treschow - Fritzøe AS, EVP at Norgesgruppen ASA, President of Ferd Capital and managing director at Stabburet AS. He has also broad experience from board memberships in e.g. Telenor, Jotun, Carlsberg, Sapa / Alcoa, REC and Bertel O. Steen. Opedal serves currently on the boards of Elkem, the Kavli Trust, Kavli Holding, Byggimpuls and Lundhs.

The head of the nomination committee, Mr. Arild S. Frick comments that "We are very pleased that such an experienced and capable leader has accepted to lead the board through the exciting times the company has ahead".

Mr. Dag J. Opedal says that he "has followed HydrogenPro over some time and is looking forward to the cooperation with the management and the rest of the board to realize the company's potential both technologically and marketwise."

The full nomination to the new board can be found here:

https://hydrogenpro.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Proposal-nomination-committee_AGM-HYPRO-2024.pdf

The nomination committee is familiar with the fact that shareholder and member of the board, Mr. Richard Espeseth will suggest an alternative proposal to the board on and extraordinary annual general meeting that will be held immediately after the ordinary one on April the 22nd.

CONTACT:

Mr. Olaf H. Thommessen, Head of Communication

Email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hydrogenpro-asa/r/exeperienced-industrial-leader-nominated-to-chair-the-board-of-hydrogenpro-asa,c3955035

SOURCE HydrogenPro ASA