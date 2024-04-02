Exeperienced industrial leader nominated to chair the board of HydrogenPro ASA

News provided by

HydrogenPro ASA

02 Apr, 2024, 06:27 ET

Following Mr. Terje Mikalsens decision to step down as the Chair of the HydrogenPro ASA board the nomination committee has nominated Mr. Dag J. Opedal as the new Chair of the Board. A new board is to be elected on the company's annual general meeting on April 22nd.

OSLO, Norway, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Dag J. Opedal (1959) holds a degree in economics and business administration from NHH (in Norwegian: "siviløkonom") in Norway and earned an MBA from INSEAD business school in France. Mr. Opedal has extensive managerial experience from previous positions in several public and private companies. He is a former CEO of Orkla ASA and Treschow - Fritzøe AS, EVP at Norgesgruppen ASA, President of Ferd Capital and managing director at Stabburet AS. He has also broad experience from board memberships in e.g. Telenor, Jotun, Carlsberg, Sapa / Alcoa, REC and Bertel O. Steen. Opedal serves currently on the boards of Elkem, the Kavli Trust, Kavli Holding, Byggimpuls and Lundhs.

The head of the nomination committee, Mr. Arild S. Frick comments that "We are very pleased that such an experienced and capable leader has accepted to lead the board through the exciting times the company has ahead".

Mr. Dag J. Opedal says that he "has followed HydrogenPro over some time and is looking forward to the cooperation with the management and the rest of the board to realize the company's potential both technologically and marketwise."

The full nomination to the new board can be found here:

https://hydrogenpro.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Proposal-nomination-committee_AGM-HYPRO-2024.pdf

The nomination committee is familiar with the fact that shareholder and member of the board, Mr. Richard Espeseth will suggest an alternative proposal to the board on and extraordinary annual general meeting that will be held immediately after the ordinary one on April the 22nd.

CONTACT: 
Mr. Olaf H. Thommessen, Head of Communication
Email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hydrogenpro-asa/r/exeperienced-industrial-leader-nominated-to-chair-the-board-of-hydrogenpro-asa,c3955035

SOURCE HydrogenPro ASA

Also from this source

HydrogenPro with a tenfold increase in their revenues in 2023

HydrogenPro ASA reported a tenfold increase in their revenues from 56 MNOK in 2022 to 568 MNOK in 2023. The EBITDA has also improved significantly...

HydrogenPro ASA - Delivering positive EBITDA in Q4 2023

HydrogenPro ASA (OSE: HYPRO): HydrogenPro has today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter. Achievements and highlights of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics