Exer Adds World-class Surgeons to its Team of Advisors and Announces Apps as FDA Medical Devices

Three of the nation's top surgeons, representing the Steadman Clinic and Colorado Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, will help take Exer's assessment and treatment platforms to the next level

DENVER, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exer Labs, an AI-powered digital health company committed to helping healthcare professionals leverage computer vision to modernize their assessments and treatment plans, announced today that Exer's Physio mobile app is now an FDA Class II medical device, and that the company is welcoming three medical advisors to their team of stakeholders dedicated to revolutionizing the digital health industry. Renowned orthopedic surgeons Dr. Tom Hackett, Dr. Catherine Logan and Dr. Matthew Provencher are joining Exer's Advisory Board and will contribute their unique expertise in medical assessment, prevention, treatment and recovery to helping the company deliver on its mission to help millions move, train and play better.

Exer Physio offers physical therapists and physicians valuable data including HEP adherence, pain levels and detailed metrics related to form and recovery progress. Exer Physio measuring range-of-motion precisely using computer vision and proprietary motion AI.

Dr. Tom Hackett is an orthopaedic surgeon whose practice at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado, focuses on the surgical and non-surgical treatment of elbow, shoulder and knee disorders. He is the Head Team Physician for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team.

Dr. Catherine Logan, MD, MBA, MSPT, is a sports medicine orthopaedic surgeon specializing in complex knee and shoulder surgery at Colorado Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics (COSMO) located in Denver, Colorado. A team physician for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team, Dr. Logan is also the Medical Director and Head League Physician for the Premier Lacrosse League.

Dr. Matthew T. Provencher, MD MC US, is an orthopaedic surgeon who specializes in complex shoulder and knee surgery, as well as sports surgery. In addition to his role at The Steadman Clinic and Steadman Philippon Research Institute in Vail, Colorado, Dr. Provencher is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy, a prolific and accomplished researcher, and the chairman of the Vail Health Institutional Review Board.

"I want to thank Drs. Hackett, Logan and Provencher for their faith in what we're trying to do at Exer and their willingness to partner with us as we build a digital health company that will change people's lives," said Exer Co-Founder and CEO Zaw Thet. "We've spent years developing our next-generation technology, working with healthcare payers and providers to align our solutions with their treatment and billing practices, and engaging with government regulators to push the digital health industry forward. Today is another milestone for us and the insights and expertise of these three outrageously smart orthopedic surgeons will ensure that our technology is delivering the sort of outcomes that patients deserve."

Exer's Physio application is powered by a custom, next-generation AI and it runs on any device with a 2D camera (phone, tablet, laptops, etc). The software identifies specific joints on the human body which provides physical therapists and their patients with real-time data and summary metrics during exercises and functional movements, enabling high quality care both inside the clinic and remotely.

Backed by top-tier venture capital and angel investors that include Signia Venture Partners, AME Cloud Ventures, Morado Ventures, Oceans Ventures, and Operator Partners, Exer is committed to helping the world move, train and play better.

For more information on Exer's suite of apps for digital physical therapy, gait analysis and more - and the technology that drives it all - visit https://www.exer.ai .

