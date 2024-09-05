Exer AI Collaborates with Mayo Clinic to Advance Standard of Care for Hand and Wrist Disorders with AI

DENVER, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exer AI, a clinical AI company addressing musculoskeletal (MSK) and movement disorders, today announced a collaboration with Mayo Clinic to extend Exer's advanced computer-vision and AI platform to the diagnosis and treatment of dozens of acute and chronic hand and wrist disorders. This collaboration focuses on protocols to perform in-clinic, remote and telehealth assessments without the need for wearables or sensors.

Exer's AI-based hand and wrist module analyzes human body biomarkers to measure, assess, and monitor patient movement. The resulting data helps practitioners determine prognosis, diagnose conditions accurately, streamline workflows, and expand patient access through pre- and post-visit care. The module is part of the overall Exer platform that complements existing human-centered care protocols by providing objective data to inform clinical decision-making.

Millions of patients suffer chronic conditions that affect the hand like rheumatoid arthritis and carpal tunnel syndrome every year. Exer is designed to streamline care pathways, accelerate diagnosis, and improve treatment efficacy. Empowering pediatricians, primary care, and emergency room doctors to identify these pathologies with confidence leads to earlier intervention and a reduction in complications.

"Our collaboration with Mayo Clinic is an exciting and foundational step towards improving care for millions of hand and wrist patients nationwide," said Zaw Thet, CEO and co-founder of Exer AI. "Our approach is to innovate on top of our proprietary AI models to produce vital clinical software modules that don't rely on expensive hardware or invasive sensors. We designed the Exer platform to address motion disorders that span specialties like hand and wrist, neurology, pain/spine, PM&R, orthopedics and geriatrics to offer large health systems a complete solution they can trust to improve care at scale."

The collaboration team at Mayo Clinic includes Nicholas Pulos, MD, Hand and Microvascular Surgeon, Jess Rames, MD, MEng, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, and Steven Moran, MD, Professor of Plastic Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery and President of the American Society for the Surgery of the Hand (ASSH).

By combining AI and computer-vision technology, Exer AI and Mayo Clinic aim to create more efficient, accurate, and accessible care pathways for hand and wrist conditions. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to innovation and excellence in patient care.

About Exer AI

Based in Denver, CO, Exer is a clinical AI company that helps healthcare teams drive clinical efficiency, improve accuracy, and achieve higher patient volumes for MSK and motion disorders. The proprietary AI and computer vision platform performs accurate, validated motion diagnostics and assessments across in-clinic and remote sessions, Exer AI works seamlessly without the need for sensors or wearables to improve patients' lives and providers' decision-making across complex care needs in multiple specialities, including orthopedics, neurology, pain/spine, PM&R, geriatrics, and more.

Conflict of Interest Statement

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education, and research.

