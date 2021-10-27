Exer Joins Digital Therapeutics Alliance in Mission to Transform Global Healthcare

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exer Labs, a motion-intelligence software firm committed to helping healthcare professionals deliver modern solutions in assessments, treatment, and recovery, has joined the Digital Therapeutics Alliance, whose mission is to broaden the understanding, adoption, and integration of clinically evaluated digital therapeutics with patients, clinicians, payors, and policymakers through education, advocacy, and cross-industry collaboration.

Exer Physio uses camera vision motion intelligence to deliver remote digital physical therapy. Exer Gait uses artificial intelligence and camera vision capabilities on tablets to deliver remote gait assessment metrics.

Founded in 2017, the Digital Therapeutics Alliance is a 501(c)(6) non-profit trade association of industry leaders and stakeholders engaged in the evidence-driven advancement of digital therapeutics. As the leading international organization on digital therapeutic thought leadership and education, the Digital Therapeutics Alliance provides patients, clinicians, payors, and policymakers with the necessary tools to evaluate and utilize DTx products.

"DTA brings together leading organizations through worldwide collaboration to improve clinical and health economic outcomes by advancing the use of and reimbursement for high quality, evidence-based digital therapeutics by patients, clinicians, payors, and policymakers," said DTA CEO Andy Molnar. "We're thrilled to have Exer join our growing community as we collectively work to increase adoption of DTx products and solutions and create a healthier world."

Digital therapeutics deliver evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients that are driven by high quality software programs to treat, manage, or prevent a disease or disorder. They are used independently or in concert with medications, devices, or other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes.

Exer uses its motion intelligence software powered by a custom, next-generation AI that runs on any device with a 2D camera (phone, tablet, laptops, etc). The software identifies specific biomarkers on the human body which provides users and health professionals real-time data and summary metrics during exercises and functional movements. An intuitive user interface promotes engagement, adherence, and better long-term outcomes. Users simply open the app on their device, point the camera at the subject, and Exer's AI does the rest.

"We launched Exer with the goal of developing next generation software that was effective, easy to use, and delivered better outcomes for users. We've done that," said Exer CEO Zaw Thet. "Joining the DTA is an obvious next step for us to take what we've built and share it with providers and policy-makers around the world and provide another option for people in their wellness journey. We're thrilled to have found a community of like-minded people, all working to transform global healthcare."

For more information on Exer's AI-powered platform, and the technology that drives it all, visit exer.ai.

Media Contact:

Mark Jones

719.358.3287

[email protected]

SOURCE Exer Labs