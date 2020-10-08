Exer Labs Secures $2M Funding Round Bringing Total Raised to $4.5M

DENVER, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exer Labs, a year-old, Denver, CO.-based fitness startup that uses its edge-based AI and computer vision platform to power its motion coaching apps, raised an additional $2 million in seed funding, bringing its total raised to $4.5m. Investors in the latest round include GGV, Jerry Yang's AME Cloud Ventures, Morado Ventures, Range VC, Service Provider Capital, Shatter Fund, MyFitnessPal co-founders Mike and Albert Lee, and existing investors Signia Venture Partners and former Zynga COO, David Ko. https://www.exer.ai/

Exer Studio is here - Free realtime data for virtual workouts on Zoom & Instagram using just the device camera - no hardware or equipment needed. Enhance the virtual workout experience with effort zones, output scoring and leaderboards. Add competitive dynamics back into digital workouts - livestreamed or on-demand, on any video platform. Exer Studio - A free videostream workout companion app that works with Zoom, IG, Youtube etc. Studio adds Orange Theory-style workout zones using just your device's camera. Exer Studio adds a Peloton-style leaderboard to virtual workout sessions, using just the device camera - no hardware requred.

Announcement: Exer Studio Launches - AI-enhanced videostreamed workouts (Zoom, IG)

Exer is launching Exer Studio , a Mac app that delivers a Peloton-style leaderboard and workout stats to any virtual workout using edge-based AI and computer vision, without extra hardware.

Studio offers coaches an opportunity to deliver better feedback and more engagement during their video streamed workouts, on any platform like Zoom or IG Live. The pandemic has made virtual workouts a new normal, and with 60% of fitness consumers expressing hesitation about returning to in-person gyms, Studio's enhanced virtual workouts can help coaches retain and grow their communities by enhancing their digital offering. Real time workout data, post-workout summaries and competitive session leaderboards give consumers the feedback and community they've missed, but from the comfort of their homes.

In private testing since May with coaches and studios in San Francisco, Denver and New York, Studio is now available via a waitlist to coaches and fitness enthusiasts to enhance virtual workouts worldwide.

Studio uses the camera of a user's device to track motion and velocity, generating workout data and an output score using a proprietary AI algorithm that runs "on the edge" - and it never sends data back to the cloud. There is no need for any third party monitors or hardware. Future plans include a browser based version to support all laptops and a tablet or phone app, along with more features and support for on-demand classes.

Exer's AI platform that powers Exer Studio has been in development for two years and was publicly debuted in the Perfect Plank app - a mobile app with real-time AI coaching and feedback. Also in the pipeline is a Physical Therapy AI coaching app that is currently in beta testing in clinics across the country.

ABOUT EXER.AI COMPANY

Based in Denver, CO, Exer uses edge-based AI and computer vision to power its motion coaching platform and apps. The company's mission is to democratize health and wellness by leveraging devices people already own (phone, tablet, laptop), to help them move, train and play better.

The platform gives real-time audio and visual feedback via a user's device (and its camera) on almost any type of human motion, without having to have a human in the loop. This powers everything someone will see in Exer apps: including the iOS Perfect Plank app (which coaches isometric planks), the laptop-based Studio app (for virtual workouts with live coaches, and launching now) and the iOS Physical Therapy app that's in beta testing with clinics around the country.

FOUNDER INFO

Zaw Thet, Founder and CEO - https://www.linkedin.com/in/zawthet/

Sean Cook, Founder and CTO - https://www.linkedin.com/in/cooks/

Clint Gehde, Founder and Head Coach - https://www.linkedin.com/in/cgehde/

MEDIA ASSETS

https://www.notion.so/Exer-Media-Kit-7744b1c445294e318152a109263ac197

MEDIA CONTACT

Derek Shanahan, VP Growth @ Exer - [email protected] / 415-466-5957

SOURCE Exer Labs