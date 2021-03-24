Exer Urgent Care Celebrates Grand Opening Of 20th Clinic, With New Hollywood Location

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Exer Urgent Care opens its 20th clinic in Southern California, located in the Sycamore District of Hollywood, roughly one mile away from the famous TCL Chinese Theater and conveniently placed between Melrose Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard. Each Exer location is staffed by ER doctors and medical professionals, providing convenient, affordable and high-quality medical care at a fraction of the cost of an ER. Exer looks to become an essential part of the Hollywood community, offering more innovative and comprehensive medical services than a typical urgent care.

"We remain committed to growing and offering innovative solutions to meet the needs of the community and help ease the strain on emergency rooms and hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Rob Mahan, CEO at Exer. "We are excited to serve Hollywood residents seeking medical attention with a viable ER healthcare alternative at our new, convenient location."

Exer Urgent Care, the largest and fastest-growing urgent care brand in Southern California, reached the one million patient milestone last month in just seven years of operation. Exer has seen a 127 percent increase in patient volume in the last year, working tirelessly to serve the community and find innovative new tools to ensure hospitals are not overwhelmed.

Offering convenient, high-quality-care at a fraction of the cost of an emergency room visit, Exer offers on-site x-ray, IV, laceration and diagnostics. Exer is the first SoCal-based urgent care provider to begin offering a Virtual Line feature for in-person care at all of its 20 Southern California locations, allowing patients to check-in and wait in lane from the comfort of their home. Exer also offers an online telehealth platform, VirtualCare by Exer, which allows patients real-time access to a medical provider via video chat. Each Exer Urgent Care location offers flu shots and COVID-19 testing with next day results. Additionally, Exer's patient portal service allows access to test results as well as discharge and other health information, to those who register.

Exer Hollywood is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the last patient registered at 8:30 p.m. Exer accepts most Medicare, PPO and HMO insurance, and offers affordable payment options for those with minimal or no health insurance.

For more information about Exer Urgent Care visit ExerUrgentCare.com and follow @ExerUrgentCare on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Exer serves the following greater Los Angeles regions; San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley, Santa Clarita, South Bay, Ventura, and the Westside. For a full list of the 20 Exer clinic locations visit exerurgentcare.com/locations/.

ABOUT EXER URGENT CARE:

With 20 Southern California locations, Exer Urgent Care is staffed with ER doctors who provide premier medical services in a clean, convenient, high-quality and affordable urgent care environment to a growing number of communities throughout Southern California. With on-site pharmacy, lab, x-ray and more Exer can treat 80 percent of the cases seen in an ER for a fraction of the cost. VirtualCare by Exer provides patients real-time access to an Exer provider with no appointment necessary via video chat with a smartphone, tablet, or computer. For more information on Exer Urgent Care, visit ExerUrgentCare.com .

SOURCE Exer Urgent Care

Related Links

https://exerurgentcare.com

