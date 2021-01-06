Exer Urgent Care Celebrates Its 19th opening, With New West Hollywood Location

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Exer Urgent Care opened its first clinic in West Hollywood, its 19th facility in Southern California, located at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. and Crescent Heights Blvd., just down the street from historic neighborhood, Spaulding Square. Each facility is staffed by ER doctors and medical personnel, providing convenient, affordable and high quality medical care at a fraction of the cost of an ER. With nearly 80-percent of all hospital emergency department visits not being true emergencies, Exer's mission is to become an essential part of the community, with welcoming facilities that offer more comprehensive medical services than a typical urgent care.

"Emergency rooms and hospitals were overcrowded before the pandemic, and now the strain on our medical infrastructure has been exacerbated," said Rob Mahan, CEO at Exer. "We are proud to offer West Hollywood patients a safe and convenient location to seek medical attention for everything from the common cold, x-rays, flu shots, lacerations, splinting, IV's, labs and diagnostics; to COVID-19 testing and more."

Exer Urgent Care is Southern California's fastest-growing ER alternative with on-site x-ray, IV, laceration and diagnostics. Exer recently launched an online telehealth platform, VirtualCare by Exer, which allows patients real-time access to a medical provider via video chat. Each Exer Urgent Care location now offers flu shots and COVID-19 testing with next day results. The recently launched patient portal allows access to test results as well as discharge and other health information, to those who register.

Exer West Hollywood is open seven days a week from 9AM to 9PM, with the last patient registered at 8:30PM. Exer accepts most Medicare, PPO and HMO insurance, and offers affordable payment options for those with minimal or no health insurance.

For more information about Exer Urgent Care visit www.ExerUrgentCare.com and follow @ExerUrgentCare on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Exer serves the following greater Los Angeles regions; San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley, Santa Clarita, South Bay, Ventura, and the Westside. For a full list of the 19 Exer clinic locations visit exerurgentcare.com/locations/.

ABOUT EXER URGENT CARE:

With 19 Southern California locations, Exer Urgent Care is staffed with ER doctors who provide premier medical services in a clean, convenient, high-quality and affordable urgent care environment to a growing number of communities throughout Southern California. With on-site pharmacy, lab, x-ray and more Exer can treat 80 percent of the cases seen in an ER for a fraction of the cost. VirtualCare by Exer provides patients real-time access to an Exer provider with no appointment necessary via video chat with a smartphone, tablet, or computer. For more information on Exer Urgent Care, visit ExerUrgentCare.com.

