Exer Urgent Care Celebrates Its 21st Opening, With New Silver Lake Location

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Exer Urgent Care opened its first clinic in Central Los Angeles' Silver Lake neighborhood, marking its 21st facility in Southern California. Located a block east of the Sunset Blvd. and Santa Monica Blvd. intersection, the urgent care facility is staffed by ER doctors and medical personnel, providing convenient, affordable and high-quality medical care at a fraction of the cost of an ER. As Los Angeles reopens, health will remain a focal point and the city will continue to see local emergency rooms operating at full capacity, largely due to non-emergent patient concerns. Exer's mission alleviates overcrowding of local hospital ERs with community facilities offering more comprehensive medical services than typical urgent cares.

"As our city begins to adjust to a new normal and businesses return to traditional operating practices, the medical community forecasts a continued overcrowding of emergency rooms and strain on our medical infrastructure due to post-pandemic, non-emergent patient concerns," said Rob Mahan, CEO, Exer Urgent Care. "We are proud to offer Silver Lake patients a safe and convenient location to seek medical attention for everything from the common cold, x-rays, flu shots, lacerations, splinting, IV's, labs and diagnostics; in addition to continued COVID-19 support through next-day testing."

Exer Urgent Care is Southern California's fastest-growing ER alternative. Recently launched in 2021, Exer offers an in-house PCR lab to further support Southern California's reopening with next-day COVID-19 test results. Supplementing Exer's onsite services and aligned with the brand's dedication to convenient care solutions, a telemedicine platform, VirtualCare by Exer , is offered to allow patients real-time access to a medical provider via video chat. Further digital services also include a patient portal for real-time access to test results as well as discharge and other health information, for those who register.

Exer Silver Lake is located at 4121 Santa Monica Blvd. #106, Los Angeles, CA 90029, and is open seven days a week from 9am to 9pm with the last patient registered at 8:30pm. Exer accepts most major insurance PPOs, some HMOs and Medicare for payment. Depending on insurance plans, copay may apply at time of service. If a given insurance or Medicare plan is not accepted, payment in full at time of visit is required.

For more information about Exer Urgent Care visit www.ExerUrgentCare.com and follow @ExerUrgentCare on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Exer serves the following greater Los Angeles regions: San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley, Santa Clarita, South Bay, Ventura, Central Los Angeles, and the Westside. For a full list of the 21 Exer clinic locations visit exerurgentcare.com/locations/ .

