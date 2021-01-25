Exer Urgent Care First In SoCal To Offer Virtual Line For In-Person Care Innovating Patient Experience

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exer Urgent Care, an ER alternative staffed by ER doctors, today announced that it will offer patients a Virtual Line feature for in-person care at all of their 19 Southern California locations. Exer is the first SoCal-based, multi-clinic urgent care providers and amongst one of the largest in the nation to begin offering this service. The Virtual Line provides patients the convenience of queuing up from anywhere and is designed to help alleviate long lines at the clinics, while also helping patients maintain social distancing and provide a safer environment.

With the new Virtual Line, patients can get in line to be seen at an Exer clinic from the comfort of their home, office or anywhere they are comfortable. Text messages will alert patients of their place in line and when it's time to arrive at the clinic. The four easy steps patients can expect from Exer's Virtual Line include:

Join the Virtual Line by selecting one of the 19 locations from a drop down menu.

Move freely and wait wherever you want.

Get text updates on your place in line.

Get notified when it's almost your turn and come to Exer to be seen by an Exer provider.

"Offering a Virtual Line option for in-person care, allows us to provide our patients with a safer, more convenient experience by eliminating the need to wait in a physical line outside of our Exer Urgent Care locations," said Rob Mahan, CEO, Exer Urgent Care. "We remain committed to innovating and improving the patient experience, and will continue to expand our services to meet the needs of the community, while also working to prevent further overburdening of hospitals amid the COVID-19 surge."

Exer Urgent Care is Southern California's fastest-growing ER alternative with on-site x-ray, IV, laceration and diagnostics. Exer offers an online telehealth platform, VirtualCare by Exer, which allows patients real-time access to a medical provider via video chat. Each Exer Urgent Care location now offers flu shots and COVID-19 testing with next day results. The recently launched patient portal allows access to test results as well as discharge and other health information, to those who register.

Exer locations are open seven days a week from 9AM to 9PM, with the last patient registered at 8:30PM. Exer accepts most Medicare, PPO and HMO insurance, and offers affordable payment options for those with minimal or no health insurance.

For more information on Exer's Virtual Line, please visit ExerVirtualLine.com. More locations are coming soon. For more information about Exer Urgent Care visit ExerUrgentCare.com and follow @ExerUrgentCare on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Exer serves the following greater Los Angeles regions; San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley, Santa Clarita, South Bay, Ventura, and the Westside. For a full list of the 19 Exer clinic locations visit ExerUrgentCare.com/locations/.

ABOUT EXER URGENT CARE:

With 19 Southern California locations, Exer Urgent Care is staffed with ER doctors who provide premier medical services in a clean, convenient, high-quality and affordable urgent care environment to a growing number of communities throughout Southern California. With on-site pharmacy, lab, x-ray and more Exer can treat 80 percent of the cases seen in an ER for a fraction of the cost. VirtualCare by Exer provides patients real-time access to an Exer provider with no appointment necessary via video chat with a smartphone, tablet, or computer. For more information on Exer Urgent Care, visit ExerUrgentCare.com.

SOURCE Exer Urgent Care

Related Links

http://www.exerurgentcare.com

