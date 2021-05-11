Exer Urgent Care Launches In-House PCR Lab To Meet Demand For Next-Day Results As COVID-19 Testing Becomes Requirement For Travel, Events And More

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exer Urgent Care, an ER alternative staffed by ER doctors, announced the launch of an in-house PCR Lab to serve all 20 Southern California locations. As Los Angeles enters the yellow tier and plans to reopen on June 15, COVID-19 testing will be a requirement for travel, concerts, festivals, sporting events, weddings and returning to work. Exer has taken the lead in creating a state-of-the-art PCR Lab to offer patients the option of receiving next-day PCR test results, the "gold standard" in COVID-19 detection.

Typically, PCR testing turnaround can take as long as 3-5 days and when demand is high, results can take a week or longer. With Exer's in-house PCR Lab, patients will be able to receive accurate results within 24-48 hours with the highest quality PCR technology, especially as COVID-19 testing ramps up during the summer season as more people travel and attend indoor and outdoor events where negative results are required.

"As the needs of our patients evolve during the pandemic, we look for ways to innovate and improve their experience and will continue to expand our services and implement new technologies to better service the community," said Rob Mahan, CEO, Exer Urgent Care. "Our number one priority in developing an in-house PCR Lab has been quality. Making this top-of-the-line service accessible to our patients allows us to meet their needs as efficiently and exceptionally as possible, evolving the role of urgent care in today's communities."

The PCR Lab will also allow Exer to increase volume of testing, eliminating the need to outsource laboratory services. Benefits to patients also includes streamlined billing through Exer, without receiving a separate bill from an outside lab. Exer's PCR Lab will also be an asset to large companies and businesses as they require COVID-19 testing before employees return to work.

Following all state guidelines, Exer's PCR Lab is staffed by top-level scientists and lab technicians. The lab currently has the capacity for 1,000 specimens per day but can grow to as many as 30,000 specimens a day in a matter of days if there is a demand.

"It's truly remarkable what we've been able to accomplish within a few short months and with such adverse conditions brought on by the pandemic. Each decision made during the development of our PCR Lab has been with quality and patient needs in mind," said Dr. Jaffar Kermani, PhD, Laboratory Medicine Scientist, Exer Urgent Care. "We want our patients to be confident that at Exer Urgent Care they are receiving safe, high-quality and convenient care from extraordinary health care teams working tirelessly to best meet their needs."

Exer has seen a 127 percent increase in patient volume in the last year, working diligently to ensure hospitals are not overwhelmed. During the public health crisis Exer has adapted quickly and implemented innovative technologies to help serve more people in Southern California with a viable ER healthcare alternative. Exer has also opened three new clinic locations during COVID-19 and plans to open nearly a dozen more clinics in 2021, while hiring more than 400 new employees, a year-over-year growth of 255 percent.

Exer Urgent Care is Southern California's fastest-growing ER alternative with on-site x-ray, IV, laceration and diagnostics. Exer locations are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the last patient registered at 8:30 p.m. Exer accepts most Medicare, PPO and HMO insurance, and offers affordable payment options for those with minimal or no health insurance.

For more information about Exer Urgent Care visit ExerUrgentCare.com and follow @ExerUrgentCare on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Exer serves the following greater Los Angeles regions: San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley, Santa Clarita, South Bay, Ventura, and the Westside. For a full list of the 20 Exer clinic locations visit ExerUrgentCare.com/locations/.

ABOUT EXER URGENT CARE:

With 20 Southern California locations, Exer Urgent Care is staffed with ER doctors who provide premier medical services in a clean, convenient, high-quality and affordable urgent care environment to a growing number of communities throughout Southern California. With on-site pharmacy, lab, x-ray and more Exer can treat 80 percent of the cases seen in an ER for a fraction of the cost. VirtualCare by Exer provides patients real-time access to an Exer provider with no appointment necessary via video chat with a smartphone, tablet, or computer. For more information on Exer Urgent Care, visit ExerUrgentCare.com.

