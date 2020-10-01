Exer Urgent Care New Playa Vista Location Now Open

PLAYA VISTA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Exer Urgent Care celebrates the grand opening of their 17th urgent care clinic, located in Playa Vista. The facility is an expansion to the clinics in the Los Angeles county, and Exer is excited to provide an increase of medical care in the Westside area. Exer provides the community a clinic built and staffed by ER doctors, offering patients more medical services than most urgent care centers, for a fraction of the cost.

"We're thrilled to expand into the Playa Vista area and we are looking forward to providing patients a place for care that's convenient, high-quality, and affordable," said Rob Mahan, CEO at Exer. "Our staff is experienced and passionate about serving our community and with our new protocols in place during the pandemic, we're proud to provide a safe and clean environment for patients to seek care."

Across Southern California, nearly one-third of all visits to hospital emergency departments are not true emergencies. As a result, hospitals are finding new ways to help patients access the care they need. Exer Urgent Care's mission is to become an essential part of every community, with welcoming facilities that are sanitized, clean, and safe for patients to visit.

"We want to ensure our patients get the medical attention they need by providing an ER alternative with easy access to a medical provider while easing the strain on emergency rooms," reiterated Mahan. "We strive to provide a place where patients can manage their health, especially during this time as healthcare systems are overburdened from COVID-19 related visits."

Exer Urgent Care is Southern California's fastest-growing ER alternative that's built and staffed by ER doctors and medical professionals. With on-site x-ray, IV, laceration and diagnostics, Exer offers patients more comprehensive medical services than a typical urgent care. To add to their services, Exer recently launched an online telehealth platform, VirtualCare by Exer, which allows patients real-time access to a medical provider via video chat. Each Exer Urgent Care location is helping to ease the strain on local emergency departments and now offers flu shots and COVID-19 testing with next day results. The recently launched patient portal allows access to test results as well as discharge and other health information, to those who register.

Exer Playa Vista is the 17th new clinic opening since the company began expanding in 2016. This location is available 7 days a week, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the last patient seen at 5:45 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the last patient seen at 3:45 p.m.

The company has 17 locations across Southern California through Los Angeles and Ventura Counties including: Culver City, Camarillo, West Hills, Rolling Hills Estates, Westwood, La Cañada Flintridge, Pasadena, Canyon Country, Westlake Village, Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, Calabasas, Newbury Park, Northridge, Sherman Oaks and Stevenson Ranch, and Playa Vista. Exer accepts most PPOs, most HMOs, Medicare and offers affordable payment options for those with minimal or no health insurance.

For more information about Exer Urgent Care visit www.ExerUrgentCare.com and follow @ExerUrgentCare on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

ABOUT EXER URGENT CARE:

With 17 Southern California locations, Exer Urgent Care is staffed with ER doctors who provide premier medical services in a clean, convenient, high-quality and affordable urgent care environment to a growing number of communities throughout Southern California. With on-site pharmacy, lab, x-ray and more Exer can treat 80 percent of the cases seen in an ER for a fraction of the cost. VirtualCare by Exer provides patients real-time access to an Exer provider with no appointment necessary via video chat with a smartphone, tablet, or computer. For more information on Exer Urgent Care, visit ExerUrgentCare.com.

SOURCE Exer Urgent Care