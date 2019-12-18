Exer Urgent Care Opened New Medical Facility In Camarillo And Confirmed Expansion Will Continue In 2020

"Thank you so much to our amazing teams and all our partners who have worked relentlessly for months to prepare this facility so we can open our doors here today. As the flu season and holiday blitz are well underway, Camarillo and the surrounding communities now have an ER alternative that is built and staffed by ER Doctors who can help stabilize and treat all non-life-threatening conditions," said Rob Mahan, CEO at Exer.

"Across the state of California nearly one in three ER visits are not considered to be true medical emergencies. Californians want quality healthcare that's affordable and easy to access so they can save money and time. That's why at Exer, we are working to create convenient access to ER doctors in affordable and caring environments. We staff each of our centers with ER doctors who have years of experience in emergency rooms and we equip them with the tools and medical staff they need to stabilize and treat patients on-site," said Mahan.

With on-site X-Ray, IV, Lab, Splinting, Laceration Rooms, Diagnostics and other services at each location, Exer is designed for those whose conditions become urgent or serious but non-life threatening.

Mahan says each Exer location handles 80 percent of the cases seen daily in a local ER, with minimal waiting and for a fraction of the price. He added that by partnering and working closely with ER departments of local hospitals in Southern California, Exer is reducing unnecessary visits and transports to these local ERs, which saves Californians time and money.

"By taking on more patients with less acute conditions, we continue to ease a burden that's being felt in local ERs across California. A reduction in ER trips indicates that more patients are accessing the level of care they need in less time. This is creating vital savings for both patients and providers," Mahan added.

Exer Camarillo is the company's 7th new facility opening this year, and the 12th in just over 3 years. Mahan confirmed the company will open several additional new centers by June of next year including a location in Culver City next month.

In addition to Camarillo, other Exer locations include: West Hills, Rolling Hills Estates, Westwood, La Cañada Flintridge, Pasadena, Canyon Country, Westlake Village, Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, Beverly Hills, Calabasas, Newbury Park, Northridge, Sherman Oaks and Stevenson Ranch. Each facility is open seven days-a-week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with little-to-no waiting and last patients are registered daily at 8:30 p.m. Exer accepts most PPOs, most HMOs, Medicare and offers affordable payment options for those with minimal or no health insurance.

Exer Urgent Care was founded by Cherlin Johnson, M.D., Deann Hampton and lead investor James Fay on May 15, 2013 with a common vision that some patients who are receiving care in an emergency room, could be better served in a more convenient, high-quality and affordable urgent care environment. For more information on Exer Urgent Care, visit ExerUrgentCare.com.

