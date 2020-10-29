Exer Urgent Care Opens 18th Location, Exer Marina del Rey

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Exer Urgent Care celebrates the grand opening of their 18th urgent care clinic, located in Marina del Rey. This facility is an expansion of the convenient and accessible medical care services for the communities in the Westside area of Los Angeles County and is located less than five miles from LAX. Exer Marina del Rey provides the community a clinic built and staffed by ER doctors, offering patients more medical services than most urgent care centers, for a fraction of the cost.

"We're thrilled to announce our expansion into the Marina del Rey area, which not only offers access to high-quality care for local residents, but also provides airline industry personnel and travelers a convenient location near LAX to seek medical care and COVID-19 testing," said Rob Mahan, CEO at Exer. "Our experienced staff of medical professionals are dedicated to serving the community, and with our new COVID-19 protocols we want to assure patients that we are providing a safe and clean environment for all."

Nearly one-third of all visits to hospital emergency departments are not true emergencies across Southern California. As a result, hospitals are finding new ways to help patients access the care they need. Exer Urgent Care's mission is to become an essential part of every community, with welcoming facilities that are sanitized, clean, and safe for patients to visit. With Exer Urgent Care following rigorous decontamination protocols at all 18 clinic locations, patients can rest assured Exer provides a safe place for care and testing needs.

"We pride ourselves on providing the best standard of medical care for our patients to ensure they receive the proper medical attention needed by eliminating the stress of a typical emergency room," reiterated Mahan. "In the wake of overburdened COVID-19 related visits, we aim to provide a place where patients can manage their health and wellness with easy access to a medical provider."

Exer Urgent Care is Southern California's fastest-growing ER alternative that's built and staffed by ER doctors and medical professionals. With on-site x-ray, IV, laceration and diagnostics, Exer offers patients more comprehensive medical services than a typical urgent care. Exer recently launched an online telehealth platform, VirtualCare by Exer, which allows patients real-time access to a medical provider via video chat. Each Exer Urgent Care location is helping to ease the strain on local emergency departments and now offers flu shots and COVID-19 testing with next day results. The recently launched patient portal allows access to test results as well as discharge and other health information, to those who register.

Exer Marina del Rey is the 18th new clinic opening since the company began expanding in 2016. This location is open seven days a week from 9AM to 9PM with the last patient registered at 8:30PM.

Exer serves the following greater Los Angeles regions; San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley, Santa Clarita, South Bay, Ventura, and the Westside. For a full list of the 18 Exer clinic locations visit exerurgentcare.com/locations/.

Exer accepts most PPOs, most HMOs, Medicare and offers affordable payment options for those with minimal or no health insurance.

For more information about Exer Urgent Care visit www.ExerUrgentCare.com

ABOUT EXER URGENT CARE:

With 18 Southern California locations, Exer Urgent Care is staffed with ER doctors who provide premier medical services in a clean, convenient, high-quality and affordable urgent care environment to a growing number of communities throughout Southern California. With on-site pharmacy, lab, x-ray and more Exer can treat 80 percent of the cases seen in an ER for a fraction of the cost. VirtualCare by Exer provides patients real-time access to an Exer provider with no appointment necessary via video chat with a smartphone, tablet, or computer. For more information on Exer Urgent Care, visit ExerUrgentCare.com.

