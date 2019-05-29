Exer Urgent Care Opens New Medical Center In La Cañada Flintridge, Continues Expansion In Southern California

"Thank you to the people of La Cañada Flintridge for welcoming Exer Urgent Care into your community and congratulations to our local staff, partners and all those who helped us begin treating patients here today," said Rob Mahan, CEO at Exer.

"People tell us every day they want quality healthcare at a low cost with minimal waiting; yet today in California nearly one-third of hospital visits are not considered true medical emergencies. At Exer, we're working to create convenient access to ER doctors in an affordable and caring environment. We staff each of our facilities with ER Doctors and here in La Cañada Flintridge and in Pasadena, our centers are staffed with the same ER Doctors that work in Huntington Hospital's ER," Mahan added.

With on-site X-Ray, IV, Lab, Splinting, Laceration Rooms, Diagnostics and other on-site services at each location, Exer is designed for those with urgent or serious but non-life-threatening conditions. Each facility is equipped to handle 80 percent of the cases daily in a local ER, for a fraction of the price and with minimal waiting.

Mahan added, "in July of last year Exer acquired a clinic in Pasadena and upgraded its on-site capabilities by staffing the facility with ER Doctors. Since then the transport rate to the local emergency room has reduced from 12% to 4% of overall patients."

"Less trips to the ER every day yields a substantial savings of time and money for everyone across the healthcare industry. Although it's still early, we're excited by this trend and see it as one of the many ways Exer is defining what urgent care should be for Californians," said Mahan.

"We are so proud to welcome Exer La Cañada Flintridge to our families, friends and neighbors in this community," said Lori J. Morgan, MD, MBA, president and chief executive officer, Huntington Hospital. "Our collaboration with Exer locations in La Cañada Flintridge and Pasadena, helps us expand our health and wellness services so our community receives the right care, in the right place, at the right time."

In addition to La Cañada Flintridge and Pasadena, Exer operates centers in Canyon Country, Westlake Village, Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, Beverly Hills, Calabasas, Newbury Park, Northridge, Sherman Oaks and Stevenson Ranch. Each facility is open seven days-a-week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with little-to-no waiting and last patients are registered daily at 8:30 p.m. Exer accepts most PPOs, most HMOs, Medicare and offers affordable payment options for those with minimal or no health insurance.

